Airport justifies pick-up and drop-off changes

Owen Roberts International Airport departures

(CNS): Following the widespread public backlash over the new traffic flow at the airports, which started Monday, bringing an end to kerbside drop-off and pick-up for private vehicles, officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) have said the changes are due to security reasons. Only authorised public transport will be permitted to pull up in front of the main terminals as these are vetted vehicles as per international rules.

“As airport security continues to evolve globally, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority is committed to mitigating risk and providing an excellent airport experience,” said officials in a second press release about the changes, which that have not been well received.

“These changes are a necessity in order to comply with International Civil Aviation regulatory requirements that specify that unknown, or ‘unvetted’, vehicles are not permitted to be within 30 meters of any Airport terminal building.”

Officials said that taxis, pre-booked bus operators and limousines have gone through a rigorous airport and public transport screening and licensing process.

Given the concerns people have about getting into the terminals in poor weather with heavy luggage, the airport said that porters will be available to assist passengers with their luggage, or passengers may use the airport luggage carts to carry their luggage to terminal at no cost to them. “Airport Customer Service personnel will provide umbrellas to assist passengers in inclement weather conditions,” the CIAA stated.

While parking fees are being waived for September while people get used to the new system, in October drivers will be expected to park and pay when collecting passengers, though a five minute drop off zone has been created in the short term parking area, where there will not be a fee.

However, people are concerned that five minutes may not be long enough and that this could create queues as private vehicles will have to wait for a ticket and will be entering into the car park alongside traffic using the short-term parking, as well congestion inside the parking area on entry and exit as people queue to pay to leave.