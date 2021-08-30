Airport justifies pick-up and drop-off changes
(CNS): Following the widespread public backlash over the new traffic flow at the airports, which started Monday, bringing an end to kerbside drop-off and pick-up for private vehicles, officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) have said the changes are due to security reasons. Only authorised public transport will be permitted to pull up in front of the main terminals as these are vetted vehicles as per international rules.
“As airport security continues to evolve globally, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority is committed to mitigating risk and providing an excellent airport experience,” said officials in a second press release about the changes, which that have not been well received.
“These changes are a necessity in order to comply with International Civil Aviation regulatory requirements that specify that unknown, or ‘unvetted’, vehicles are not permitted to be within 30 meters of any Airport terminal building.”
Officials said that taxis, pre-booked bus operators and limousines have gone through a rigorous airport and public transport screening and licensing process.
Given the concerns people have about getting into the terminals in poor weather with heavy luggage, the airport said that porters will be available to assist passengers with their luggage, or passengers may use the airport luggage carts to carry their luggage to terminal at no cost to them. “Airport Customer Service personnel will provide umbrellas to assist passengers in inclement weather conditions,” the CIAA stated.
While parking fees are being waived for September while people get used to the new system, in October drivers will be expected to park and pay when collecting passengers, though a five minute drop off zone has been created in the short term parking area, where there will not be a fee.
However, people are concerned that five minutes may not be long enough and that this could create queues as private vehicles will have to wait for a ticket and will be entering into the car park alongside traffic using the short-term parking, as well congestion inside the parking area on entry and exit as people queue to pay to leave.
Map Vehicular Traffic Flow for ORIA, effective 30 August 2021
Perfect scenario:
KY107 arriving from Miami at or after 10pm, loaded with 125+ passengers onboard, POURING rain as pax leave the airport terminal.. I assume in this instance there will be 100+ customer service personnel outside waiting with umbrellas to assist people to their cars?
Kmt. When ya say CIAA board changing again? Kenneth boi? Where the gazette for that is?
caymankind needs to be replaced with what cig is all about rip-off-kind.
great first/last impression for our tourists….zzzz…..thanks for nothing PACT.
security? How is it more secure that i have to go inside to pay when you know very well there is zero percent chance of getting in and out in 5 minutes.
What do we do when it’s pouring rain? There aren’t enough umbrellas for everyone. What about the elderly or those with mobility issues trying to drag their luggage across? And what about those on limited budgets who can’t afford a porter? Not everyone has money to spare. This is just ridiculous. Imagine the impression it is going to have on arriving visitors?
All US airport have drop off and pickup points right outside the terminals. Also the “risk” in Cayman for unvetted vehicles is pretty close to zero. Porters with umbrellas is also laughable. During a down pour and at times when check in for multiple flights will be happening, we are expected to think that 3 umbrellas and porters can help 500+ people? Complete and utter joke of a decision which will cause multiple issues and traffic jams. The final major issue is that the ticket machines are located inside the damn airport rather than in the parking lot where they should be. Uneducated decision makers in positions gained by time served and not by actual qualifications strikes again.
Here’s a hint, if you have to justify something then you have already lost the initiative. Saying things over and over again doesn’t change the end result! They are really not listening and it shows how screwed up the CIAA really is. A lot of comments and complaints are justified and creating temporary solutions of people using porters and umbrellas doesn’t solve the real issues. It’s wallpapering over the cracks. The problems are still there, they just DON”T want to hear them! I have this image of them all sticking their fingers in their ears and shouting very loud so they don’t have to listen!
THE CIAA doesn’t understand at any real level that they have to give a good guest experience. If they did none of this would have been presented as it has been. They would have approached this from the ground up as “How do we give a good guest experience AND meet the security requirements. Right now they created a solution that meets the stated security requirements and the guest experience is a complete after thought.
The problem is that the paying customers, those that use the airport, are the most important people in the equation and they have completely forgotten this reality. It’s time the new government changed those running CIAA so that there is a completely different mind set used.
Need to pay for that parking lot somehow…
More foolishness and red tape to look like they are doing something when they are only making things so much more difficult and they will need more miserable people to enforce the rule! This is not sustainable, nor is it customer friendly! It is making a difficult task more frustrating and stressful!
Idiotic overkill on the part of the CIAA! Inconvenient and unecessary for the size of the airport and number of flights handled.
Another cash grab at the expense of the consumer. Disgusting…
Does this feel that nonsense to anyone?
Last time, i was at Heathrow, they had pick up and drop off outside a terminal building.
plus the suggestion that only vetted vehicles can be allowed to drop off.. Ok the vehicle is vetted but the people inside are not. So if you are terrorist, you book a taxi, fill your bags with guns and bombs and get dropped off directly outside the terminal…
As i say this sounds like nonsense. If i was suspicious, i would think that this was away of ensuring that taxi drivers get more fairs..
What a pathetic excuse.
This is all about money, for taxi cartel and airport meters.
Just another example of how Cayman is going backwards with arcane rules, all while ignoring poverty, rising crime and social issues.
One MAJOR issue is that the short term parking lot does not “flow”. The turns are very hard to make into the departure lane if coming from the west side of the lot. Also, there is no way that departure gate is going to be able to keep up with the volume.
I just don’t understand this. This “rule” is not in place at any other International airport that I have ever visted.