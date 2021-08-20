600 homes still waiting for power

CUC crews work to restore power in East End following TS Grace

(CNS): CUC has now reconnected all but 600 homes in the islandwide effort to restore power to everyone in the wake of Hurricane Grace. At 4:15pm on Friday, officials confirmed that 600 of their more than 31,000 customers had still not yet been reconnected as a result of fallen trees on poles and other damage.

Since Wednesday evening, CUC said its crews and contractors have been working 16-hour shifts and the necessary repairs continue. Crews are currently working in the large outage areas of East End and Omega Bay and are preparing to move into the Beach Bay area. It is anticipated that power will be restored to these areas tonight.