600 homes still waiting for power
(CNS): CUC has now reconnected all but 600 homes in the islandwide effort to restore power to everyone in the wake of Hurricane Grace. At 4:15pm on Friday, officials confirmed that 600 of their more than 31,000 customers had still not yet been reconnected as a result of fallen trees on poles and other damage.
Since Wednesday evening, CUC said its crews and contractors have been working 16-hour shifts and the necessary repairs continue. Crews are currently working in the large outage areas of East End and Omega Bay and are preparing to move into the Beach Bay area. It is anticipated that power will be restored to these areas tonight.
Anyone without power after midnight tonight is asked to leave a message on the Outage Hotline at 945-1282, which is being monitored by the CUC team.
People can also visit the CUC Outage Map for restoration updates.
Updates are also being posted on CUC’s social media platforms.
To report downed power lines, fires or other electrical safety issues, call 911.
