442 more people apply for tourism cash

(CNS) Following the reopening of the tourism stipend registration process, an additional 442 people have applied who had not previously received any government money since the borders closed in March 2020. The new applicants are currently being vetted as the cash is reserved for Caymanians, their spouses and permanent residents who were working in the tourism sector when the pandemic began. The payments to all newly approved applicants will be backdated to cover the three-month period from July to September 2021 and will continue on a monthly basis thereafter.

“The stipend is intended to provide relief to our displaced tourism workers and I want to ensure that all those who are in need of this support have the opportunity to receive it,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “Before an application can be approved, the information provided has to be verified to ensure that the applicant meets the specified criteria. With 442 new applications, this process is taking a little longer than anticipated and is expected to be completed by mid-September.”



To help avoid delays in the verification process, applicants are asked to respond to missed calls, voicemails and emails from the Ministry or Department of Tourism. All displaced workers who have not already done so are also being encouraged to register with WORC, which is now a mandatory requirement to give displaced workers the best possible opportunity to secure future employment.