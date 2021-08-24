141 people in quarantine as Canada flight grounded

| 23/08/2021 | 1 Comment
Sunwing Airlines

(CNS): A privately chartered Sunwing Airlines plane which was due to leave from Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman on Monday afternoon bound for Toronto has been grounded after the aircraft experienced technical difficulties prior to take-off, officials have said. The charter was carrying 141 passengers who are being placed in government quarantine by Travel Cayman until the aircraft can fly.

“We are arranging for the 141 travellers on-board the flight to be relocated to quarantine facilities until the plane is able to depart, on the advice of Public Health,” said Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris. “Although Travel Cayman is prepared for these emergency situations, we would like to thank the passengers on board the flight for their patience while arranging for their safe relocation,” she added.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News, Travel

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/08/2021 at 7:57 pm

    This is perhaps the most ridiculous overreaction yet.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«