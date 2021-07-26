Woman robbed by masked armed men
(CNS): A woman was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash after parking at an address on Palm Dale Avenue in George Town on Friday night. Police did not confirm if the house was the victim’s own home, but after she arrived at the location a small car pulled in behind her. Two masked men dressed in all black approached the woman’s vehicle, brandishing a firearm and a machete, and demanded cash, which was handed over. They then fled the location in the car they arrived in with her money. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Caymanian
Was she finishing her shift at a bar/restaurant? Was she followed from that location?
You think you are safe once you arrive home. Apparently not. I will need to start paying more attention to my surroundings as well…
Border closed, people hungry, more to come.
That’s absolutely incorrect. You need to check yourself. When I’ve been dirt poor I never once thought about robbing anyone.
Watch and see.
On canoes, through closed border?
If not, what is wrong with a job in construction? There are thousands of them!
12:18 pm, you sound like you giving the criminals the ok to be criminals. Are you sure about yourself ? They are jobs to get if they willing to work. Even begging are better than robbing ?