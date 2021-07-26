Woman robbed by masked armed men

(CNS): A woman was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash after parking at an address on Palm Dale Avenue in George Town on Friday night. Police did not confirm if the house was the victim’s own home, but after she arrived at the location a small car pulled in behind her. Two masked men dressed in all black approached the woman’s vehicle, brandishing a firearm and a machete, and demanded cash, which was handed over. They then fled the location in the car they arrived in with her money. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.