Veteran chief officer retires from planning ministry
(CNS): Alan Jones, a career civil servant of more than 31 years, will retire at the end of this month from the planning ministry, where he has been in the top job for almost a decade. While the portfolios have changed over the years, Jones has served in this ministry for most of his career, including as the director of Lands and Survey before becoming the ministry’s boss. There has been no announcement yet as to who will take over as chief officer in the ministry now held by Minister Jay Ebanks, but there are three deputies waiting in the wings.
Caymanians Tristan Hydes, Tamara Ebanks and Leyda Nicholson-Makasare are all experienced senior civil servants who have worked in the ministry and various relevant departments for many years.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson thanked Jones for his many years of service to the government and people of the Cayman Islands, and although he avoided mention of succession planning for the chief officer post, he noted Jones’ advice in the past on this issue.
“Mr Jones championed training and development opportunities for his staff and took great pride in succession planning,” he said. “He provided me with sage advice and could be counted on to deliver, at pace, a range of priority projects of the government, while observing the principles of good governance.”
A press release about his departure outlined some of the projects Jones was responsible for, including the establishment of the Major Projects Office, which they said had “dramatically improved the delivery of governments capital projects”.
Jones stated that one of the aspects that he had focused on was to bring a more dynamic and problem-solving culture to the ministry. He took pride in the fact that he was able to build real relationships with his heads of department and identify innovative ways to provide them with the resources they required to provide a high level of service to their customers.
As a Civil Servant who has work with Mr. Jones and can tell you first hand whether forced or voluntary his departure is a blessing for the service. He has No Respect for Caymanians. Good riddance!!
THANK YOU ALAN JONES!
Be prepared for a brain drain as these inexperienced rookie Ministers start to wield their power
Did he jump or was he pushed?
The appointment of his successor will tell you all you need to know. Watch this space…
I guarantee 100% his successor will be an “actor” probably for two years or more. Govt complains of lack of succession planning for Caymanians in the private sector, but the Civil Service has by far the worst record in this area.
This Govt and the politicians certainly don’t want any Chief officers or civil servants who are strong and unable to be intimated or bullied into doing what is being demanded- whether that is right or wrong. Even less so with what they view as a white expat.
Good on you alan. Thank you for your service.
You always stood your ground, said what you had to say and did what was right, despite all the intimidation.