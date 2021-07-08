Veteran chief officer retires from planning ministry

Alan Jones

(CNS): Alan Jones, a career civil servant of more than 31 years, will retire at the end of this month from the planning ministry, where he has been in the top job for almost a decade. While the portfolios have changed over the years, Jones has served in this ministry for most of his career, including as the director of Lands and Survey before becoming the ministry’s boss. There has been no announcement yet as to who will take over as chief officer in the ministry now held by Minister Jay Ebanks, but there are three deputies waiting in the wings.

Caymanians Tristan Hydes, Tamara Ebanks and Leyda Nicholson-Makasare are all experienced senior civil servants who have worked in the ministry and various relevant departments for many years.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson thanked Jones for his many years of service to the government and people of the Cayman Islands, and although he avoided mention of succession planning for the chief officer post, he noted Jones’ advice in the past on this issue.

“Mr Jones championed training and development opportunities for his staff and took great pride in succession planning,” he said. “He provided me with sage advice and could be counted on to deliver, at pace, a range of priority projects of the government, while observing the principles of good governance.”

A press release about his departure outlined some of the projects Jones was responsible for, including the establishment of the Major Projects Office, which they said had “dramatically improved the delivery of governments capital projects”.

Jones stated that one of the aspects that he had focused on was to bring a more dynamic and problem-solving culture to the ministry. He took pride in the fact that he was able to build real relationships with his heads of department and identify innovative ways to provide them with the resources they required to provide a high level of service to their customers.