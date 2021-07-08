Vaccine rate remains central to opening plan

Premier Wayne Panton delivers his address at the Chamber Legislative Luncheon

(CNS): The government has set a vaccination target of 80% for the Cayman Islands resident population before the limited reopening of the border, scheduled for 9 September, which is 63 days away. On Thursday, Premier Wayne Panton unveiled a 6-month long national plan and the pathway to the full lifting of border restrictions by January. He stressed the importance of the vaccination rate to the success of the phased plan, which will include mandatory verifiable vaccination for new work permit applicants, and said the vaccine remains our best defence.

“The sooner we reach our vaccination target, the sooner we will be on our road to economic recovery from this pandemic,” Panton told an audience of Chamber of Commerce members at the annual Legislative Lunch. “Government will require proof of vaccination for both renewal and new work permits as a part of our phased reopening process. Please impress upon your existing employees on work permits that if they refuse to get vaccinated, they may no longer be able to work in the Cayman Islands. It is a critical public health issue.”

Government remains on target to begin a phased reopening in mid-September, he said, but this will require over 7,000 people getting the full vaccine course in the remaining nine weeks.

“We want to avoid people becoming seriously ill, or even worse, dying. As a country, we have done everything possible to avoid this so far. And we must continue in this effort. It is for this reason – to keep our people safe – that we have decided on a phased approach to reopening. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is working with countries to ensure that we are able to verify their vaccines just as we do now with our own Health Services Authority and the United Kingdom.”

Panton stressed the importance of ensuring the people we let into the country have been vaccinated. He urged the business community to encourage their staff to take up the free vaccine and remind those on work permits that they may no longer be able to work here in future if they do not get vaccinated.

But he asked the tourism sector especially to focus on recruiting local people. While more resources would be invested in, and assistance given to, clearing the permits that could not be avoided, he said the government wants to see a real effort to move towards putting Cayman faces back on the front line. The phased reopening offered an opportunity for employers to hire locals instead of seeking dozens of work permit holders.

Panton told the audience that there were at least five young Caymanians working for the Health Services Authority who had been integral to the fight against the pandemic and the development of testing and gene sequencing. He said that Jonathan Smellie’s undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in cell biology, genetics and genomics and synthetic biology landed him a forensic assistant job at the HSA laboratory in March 2020, less than a week before the lockdown, and where he developed the proposal to start next generation genome sequencing.

“If we can have a Caymanian like Jonathan Smellie conduct genome sequencing, then we must be able to find Caymanians who can manage hotels, food and beverage,” he said. The premier noted that Smellie and his Caymanian colleagues in the laboratory were there not only by their “own grit, determination and diligence, but because their employer, the Health Services Authority, simply didn’t take the easy route and pursue work permits”.

Panton said that maximizing Caymanian employment was key to the country’s future economic success in tourism and across all sectors of our economy.

“We have the most opportune moment now as we begin to reopen our economy,” he said. “Toward the end of the summer and into the fall, WORC intends to launch a three-level approach training programme that will be geared to preparing Caymanian job seekers for long-term careers within the tourism industry. We are aware of the concerns of business owners that there won’t be enough workers to fill available positions once the country reopens. However, we are assured that through our cross-partnership initiatives there will be many capable Caymanians available to fill these positions.”

Urging the sector to hire Caymanians first, he said there was an opportunity and the incentive to train and nurture Caymanian talent in hospitality.

“We need to do more than just pay lip service to the fact that we need to empower our own people to have the ability to share in the miracle of the Cayman Islands. Let’s start now by truly training up our people so that their future and the futures of their children will mean that they will own as well a small piece of that miracle.”

Panton said that the enforced hardship of the pandemic could end in a glorious result: “The Caymanianization of our tourism product. We have done the research, and heard time and again, that visitors want to meet the locals of the country they are visiting. This is the time when we can make this go from a wish to a reality,” he added.