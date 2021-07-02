UCCI director accused of theft, fired, leaves island

Wayne Jackson

(CNS): Officials from the University College of the Cayman Islands have confirmed that a member of the staff has been fired after the discovery of possible misappropriation of funds. CNS has learned that the individual, Wayne Jackson, who was the director of hospitality studies at the college, has already left the island, despite an ongoing criminal investigation. The college confirmed that after an internal review, they had notified the RCIPS and the Office of the Auditor General, and then sacked the staff member, who left Cayman even as the investigation was underway.

Beverly Shuford, vice president of business and finance, who is a certified fraud examiner as well as a CPA, said, “UCCI is cooperating with auditors and law enforcement in the ongoing investigation and is working closely with the Office of the Auditor General and following its advice on appropriate next steps to complete the review of 2020 financials.”

No details have been revealed as to how much Jackson, who is originally from Jamaica, allegedly took and how, or why he was able to leave the jurisdiction while under criminal investigation. However, officials have said that the theft came to light because of the enhanced financial controls that have been put in place by the UCCI administration.

This was largely as a result of the massive theft by former UCCI president Hassan Syed, who was eventually convicted of stealing more half a million dollars from the college during his tenure in a variety of ways.

Syed had also fled the jurisdiction in 2008 when his dishonesty was unveiled but he was extradited back to Cayman. He eventually stood trial before a jury in 2017 and was found guilty of 12 charges. The presiding judge described him as an intelligent man who was a “persuasive, manipulative, dishonest individual who had employed a number of deceitful ways to steal a significant sum”.

It is not clear if officials here will be seeking to track down Jackson but according to his LinkedIn profile, he appears to have already secured a new position with a Spanish real estate company working out of the United States.