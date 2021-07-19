Ten-storey GT hotel gets provisional go ahead

Site of proposed hotel, One GT

(CNS): The developers behind One GT, a proposed ten-storey hotel and mixed-use building planned for downtown George Town, are expected to appear before the new Central Planning Authority on Wednesday to confirm they have met the conditions imposed when it was granted planning permission last month. The minutes for that meeting, showing the reasons for the decision, are still not available but next week’s CPA agenda indicates conditional permission was granted on 23 June. The project has raised some wider public concerns but only one formal objection was submitted by those living in and around Goring Avenue.

The application for an $80 million 268,173 sqft hotel with amenities was granted planning permission on the condition that the applicant submits a revised site plan showing the building with a maximum height of ten storeys and 130 feet, as the original documents showed a building that was actually eleven stories as result of an outdoor rooftop restaurant and other facilities. But those amenities constituted another floor under the Development and Planning Regulations. The CPA also required a parking management strategy that provides for 162 parking spaces, including the leases for off-site parking that extend for the duration of the operation of the hotel.

The applicant has submitted these revised plans and the CPA will consider the submission next week.

The project has stirred up controversies in the local community as it is seen as yet another major development changing the character of the island and impacting the infrastructure and traffic without offering any benefits to Caymanians. A major concern is the amount of concrete in George Town dedicated to parking that is inaccessible to most drivers but often unused because of the requirement to meet large parking slot numbers for major buildings.

A letter has also been sent to the planning department from an objector supported by local activists, Amplify Cayman. As the law currently stands, the public’s voice has no weight and cannot be considered in such decisions. The only objections that can be considered in a planning decision are those of the immediate residents, who must in most cases demonstrate a direct detrimental impact on their right to the enjoyment of their property or some contravention of the law.

During a public meeting in 2019 about the proposed George Town revitalization project, government officials pointed out that at that time there were more than 14,000 parking spaces in George Town but most drivers cannot find one. Charles Brown, the senior policy officer in the ministry, said it was the planning law that had created a situation where almost half of the capital’s land is dedicated to parking lots but because they belong to private buildings, many of them go unused.

“The planning law currently requires developers to include parking on or near to the buildings they construct. The problem is that parking is locked up in private parking and is not accessible,” Brown said.

No details were included on the agenda regarding the re-submission, so it is not clear whether or not the developers will lease existing lots or concrete over more land.