Ten-storey GT hotel gets provisional go ahead
(CNS): The developers behind One GT, a proposed ten-storey hotel and mixed-use building planned for downtown George Town, are expected to appear before the new Central Planning Authority on Wednesday to confirm they have met the conditions imposed when it was granted planning permission last month. The minutes for that meeting, showing the reasons for the decision, are still not available but next week’s CPA agenda indicates conditional permission was granted on 23 June. The project has raised some wider public concerns but only one formal objection was submitted by those living in and around Goring Avenue.
The application for an $80 million 268,173 sqft hotel with amenities was granted planning permission on the condition that the applicant submits a revised site plan showing the building with a maximum height of ten storeys and 130 feet, as the original documents showed a building that was actually eleven stories as result of an outdoor rooftop restaurant and other facilities. But those amenities constituted another floor under the Development and Planning Regulations. The CPA also required a parking management strategy that provides for 162 parking spaces, including the leases for off-site parking that extend for the duration of the operation of the hotel.
The applicant has submitted these revised plans and the CPA will consider the submission next week.
The project has stirred up controversies in the local community as it is seen as yet another major development changing the character of the island and impacting the infrastructure and traffic without offering any benefits to Caymanians. A major concern is the amount of concrete in George Town dedicated to parking that is inaccessible to most drivers but often unused because of the requirement to meet large parking slot numbers for major buildings.
A letter has also been sent to the planning department from an objector supported by local activists, Amplify Cayman. As the law currently stands, the public’s voice has no weight and cannot be considered in such decisions. The only objections that can be considered in a planning decision are those of the immediate residents, who must in most cases demonstrate a direct detrimental impact on their right to the enjoyment of their property or some contravention of the law.
During a public meeting in 2019 about the proposed George Town revitalization project, government officials pointed out that at that time there were more than 14,000 parking spaces in George Town but most drivers cannot find one. Charles Brown, the senior policy officer in the ministry, said it was the planning law that had created a situation where almost half of the capital’s land is dedicated to parking lots but because they belong to private buildings, many of them go unused.
“The planning law currently requires developers to include parking on or near to the buildings they construct. The problem is that parking is locked up in private parking and is not accessible,” Brown said.
No details were included on the agenda regarding the re-submission, so it is not clear whether or not the developers will lease existing lots or concrete over more land.
See the letter from the objector supported by Amplify Cayman in the CNS Library (scroll down to One GT).
Category: development, Local News
believe it or not …high rise devleopment is the future and is the most sustainable.
too much poorly planned low rise sprawling low quality development in gt already.
sorry for the political incorrectness
All of those buildings that are close by the water – I hope they get regular inspections and keep up with maintenance of their buildings.
Look at how that twelve story condo in Surfside Florida collapsed in seconds, killing over a 100 people. This happened by corrosion and other elements. The building was not being maintained properly.
If that happened in Cayman – how would we handle such a catastrophe?
I would be interested to see the business case for this?
The other 10 storey reduced to 7 on seven mile beach opposite London House that got approval has still not had a ground breaking?
CPA please deny this application GT does not need this at all
They already approved it with conditions, this hearing is to check compliance with the conditions.
why?
please explain or go make an objection
PACT must deny this project at all costs
Disgraceful this Joey Who’s legacy as planning minister
He’s no longer planning Minister, and wasn’t when the Planning board allowed this.
Funny how the PACT group has to face the realities of commercial life and understand where income to run the country comes from.
CNS can you tone down your anti-development agenda please. You could say limited benefits or few benefits to Caymanians, but there will be some benefits, in terms of employment and economic activity.
The fact of the matter is that several generations of Caymanian children have gone through a failing school system (recent apparent improvement aside) and we have a bloated Civil Service that functions as an employer of last resort.
Government providing services is necessary but it is not the source of initial economic activity and needs to be paid for by private sector activity.
Cayman’s model is based on Financial Services, Tourism and in recent years even more heavily on Development.
We can discuss the Development aspect and well as other areas of the economy, but unless you are willing to accept wide-spread Caymanian unemployment and suffering at the middle class and below tiers of society we will need to continue to have development.
Maybe we should be having an adult conversation among politicians, business and community about right-sizing the public service and winnowing Caymanians off the teat of Government. Until we do there are literally 1,000s of jobs in the CIG that are being supported by continued building and development.
To 10:43 am – You sound like you could be an expat. Cayman is too small for all of this development – we don’t need ten story buildings!
You speak of uneducated Caymanians – why did you leave your country to come here – did your country believe that you were not educated and that is the reason you left your country to find work in Grand Cayman?
The lack of logical thinking in the last sentence … a shining example of a Cayman education?
What current or former politicans and public officers have any interests in the successful outcome for this One GT project?
Morons
You only need to look at the Watermark Development on West Bay road for another unnecessary variance….I don’t think those buildings and the bridge supports are sufficient distance from the road? Ignoring setbacks? Does planning enforcement actually get their tape measures out? Another 10 story monster!
Close this foolishness down ! The developers of this project conflict of interest minions who sat on the last planning board should be investigated. Even the additional property acquisition is conflicted and tantamount to corruption.Show some metal CPA and put the SAND Pirates of Goring Avenue out of business for a least 4years I know one MP will be balling bout he friends!
If you build it “THEY” will come. And they will take over. Caymanians do not have what it takes to survive in the modern world along side modern educated people. Their only hope is to turn Cayman back to third world. The pact plan is working. No work for Caymanians sounds better when there is no work for anyone. Soon come. Stop visitors, stop building, stop buying, stop working, stop caring, stop eating. Soon come.
Here,let me elaborate on your best line for you 10:01a;
Caymanians do not have what it takes to survive in the modern GREEN world along side modern educated people.
Worldwide countries are taking gigantic leaps to try to make things more green and sustainable. Getting away from things that damage our ecosystem.
Why can’t we try TRY to make this a better place??? Sure it may cost a bit more but in the long run, it benefits EVERYONE, not just those that have the money to break planning rules and get them pushed for approval.
I have news for you: my generation is as educated and capable as any in any developed country. Some of us are already in management and others rapidly rising. Cayman will thrive under our watch.
Amend regulations to require installation of solar panels cover for outdoor parking that occupies more than 15 spaces. They would generate green electricity and ameliorate the heat island effect, besides keeping cars cool.
Will they be allowed to make a mockery of the landscaping requirements in the Planning Laws, like the Fin Development with nothing but concrete along the front of the development and precious little greenery behind it?.
Fin set the precedent. You can officially build as close to the boundaries including the sea as you like. And feel free to pour concrete over everything.
If facts or societal circumstances are different between two applications then that is good reason not to apply the same precedent. Fin is a template precedent of what not to grant the next time!
And not bother fixing the public roads you destroyed in the process.
Actually there are several other precedents like the fishmongers and Kel Thompson plus another project on south church street, as it was called then For those of us who have been around the block one government several years ago banned building on the Ironshore in town. As is normal the next government reversed the decision. Most likely vested interests abounded.