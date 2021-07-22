Suspect charged in Vic’s Bar mass shooting

Crime scene at Vic’s Bar

(CNS): The 36-year-old man who was arrested last Friday at an address in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town has now been charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the mass shooting at Vic’s Bar in George Town on 9 July. Wayne Eron McLean was killed after the gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon in the car park, before chasing the fleeing crowd into the bar, where he continued shooting. Five other people were wounded in the mass shooting, which was caught on CCTV. The suspect has not yet been identified but is expected in court today, Thursday 22 July.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating a previous killing in Martin Drive, George Town, in which Mark Andre Ebanks and Eldon Charles Walton were both gunned down and killed in the street, along with two other men who survived. A 35-year-old George Town man has been charged with possession of an illegal gun in relation to the that shooting but has not yet been charged with shooting any of the victims.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne recently stated that the police were collecting significant amounts of information on these shootings and the general spike in gun violence but were struggling to get witnesses to come forward to convert the intelligence into evidence.