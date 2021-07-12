Steps towards January opening detailed

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The government has now published the full plan to take Cayman Islands all the way towards fully opened borders by the end of January. The six phases of the opening plan, outlined in documents on the government website, show the next phase is set to start on 9 August, when people who have been fully and verifiably vaccinated will no longer need to use a GPS system during their five days of isolation, which will be based on trust, but a negative exit test will still be required.

Government will be using that time period to assess local impacts and build capacity to manage the increase in the number of travellers anticipated with the lifting of all quarantine restrictions in September for people with a full course of a verifiable vaccine.

On 9 September, as the country moves into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, subject to the achievement of an 80% local vaccination rate, the limited introduction of tourism during slow season will begin. The numbers will be restricted via a flight slot management system to allow government to manage the increase in arrivals while still quarantining those who are not vaccinated.

It will also give the hospitality sector time to develop capacity in the slow season to prepare for dealing with larger volumes of travellers in the high season, when more border restrictions will be lifted. Insurance coverage will be required for all inbound travellers and quarantine will still be allowed at all hotels and other tourist accommodations, with periodic spot visits for vaccinated people in quarantine.

The government is waiting until the 9th of that month to prevent a clash with the movement of students to and from Cayman and allow local schools to settle into their academic years before tourists numbers increase.

Then in Phase 4, scheduled to begin on 14 October, which is still in low season, government will remove the requirement to quarantine for all securely verified vaccinated travellers.

“We anticipate that the rate of local vaccination will be substantially adequate by this time to allow for the safe increase in tourism and relaxation of restrictions,” the premier said last week when he announced the new measures. “However, during Phase 4 unvaccinated travellers will continue to be required to apply for entry on the Travel Cayman Portal.”

At that point vaccinated travellers will be required to make a declaration of travel and include their vaccination status on the portal, with a declaration certificate issued and vaccination checked on arrival. Public gathering limits may also be decreased at this time, depending on whether there are any increasing public health risks. During this phase fines will be mandated for travellers failing to abide by this process, and school staff will be required to undergo surveillance PCR testing.

Phase 5, scheduled to start on 18 November, will see further loosening of travel restrictions. Children under the eligible vaccination age will be allowed in with vaccinated adult tourists without having to isolate. During this phase PCR testing will be required for local unvaccinated children older than 5 who travel prior to being allowed to return to school, and there will be surveillance of unvaccinated front-line workers by periodic PCR testing.

Finally, on 27 January government hopes to lift all remaining border restrictions and even fully open for cruise tourism. Officials anticipate that by then there would no longer be any quarantine restrictions for any travellers and no restrictions on public gathering limits or public transport capacity.

Officials have said that the plan for reopening the Cayman Islands is built on safely and gradually reintroducing tourism to the economy and travel for residents. The plan is a phased approach, which allows for assessment at each phase. Assessments will be conducted using the best available medical science and data to determine transition to the next phase.

Transition between phases will be determined by the chief medical officer’s assessment of prevalence rates in the main Cayman Islands travel markets, local vaccination rate, prevalence of variants of concern, levels of hospitalisation and death rates. As restrictions are relaxed, Public Health will continue to monitor the local prevalence rate and the spread of COVID-19. The trigger for introduction of Public Health intervention in all phases will be two non-related community clusters requiring hospital admission.

“To date no country has successfully reopened without having to go back into some form of

lockdown or restrictions,” Panton said. “Given our patient and careful approach to COVID, we have the opportunity to be the first.”

He said that government continues to be cautious because of the examples where countries have reopened only to see the virus spread. The British Virgin Islands reopened their borders too soon and are currently under lockdown again in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that took the number of active cases to 480 from close to zero within a week.

“We have a chance to once again defy the odds, but that will require the cooperation of the private sector, government and all citizens. This map to reopening may include roadblocks and detours, but this plan gives us all something to work toward,” the premier added.