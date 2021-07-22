Ship wastewater linked to fatal coral disease

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman

(CNS): Commercial vessels, including cruise ships, could be linked to the virulent and rapidly spreading coral disease that has swept through the Caribbean region over the last two years killing significant amounts of coral reefs in its wake, according to the latest research. Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has already had a devastating impart on reefs around the Cayman Islands in just one year. First spotted along the north coast of Grand Cayman in June last year, it has now spread all around the island and is killing over 20 species of reef-building corals on local reefs. Little is known about this coral threat but scientists are now discovering support for the theory that the disease is linked to waste-water dumped from ships.

A study that focused on the patterns of SCTLD outbreaks in the Bahamas, which was published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science, found that the patterns of mortality and infection rates for the most vulnerable species of coral were greatest close to international commercial shipping ports and it is likely the international ships brought the disease, which then spread via local currents and other means.

“Results from this study stress the need for early detection and suggest that preventing the spread of the disease between islands via vessel traffic is of utmost importance,” the researchers said.

The disease was found to be widespread in the coral reefs of New Providence, where the Bahamas capital, Nassau, and the main port are located. The study notes the presence of international container ships, cruise ships and pleasure boats at that location, as well as a fuel shipping station.

The Cayman Islands Department of Environment has been raising awareness about this disease since last year among divers and boat users and has issued a number of guidelines to mitigate the impact. It is also employing divers to apply a topical antibiotic amoxicillin paste to corals, which appears to have some positive impact, implying that the disease has a bacterial origin.

Although treating the symptoms is important in the short term, for the long-term the researchers involved in this study pointed out that the possible human-made causes will need to be addressed. “Given a chance, nature can heal naturally,” one researcher stated.

Four years ago the International Maritime Organization implemented the Ballast Water Management Convention, which requires ships to discharge their ballast water some 200 nautical miles from shore in water at least 200 metres deep before entering port, to ensure they do not bring in harmful foreign pathogens. But cruise ships have been guilty all over the world of breaching the regulations and dumping grey or ballast water in ports of call.