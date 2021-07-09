Second suspect arrested, first released in GTC killing

Martin Drive shooting crime scene

(CNS): Police have confirmed the George Town man arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder in Martin Drive in central George Town on Thursday, 1 July, was released Wednesday on strict bail conditions without charge. But a second suspect has now been arrested in connection with that fatal shooting. A 29-year-old man from North Side was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, as police continue investigations into the shooting in which Mark Andre Ebanks was killed and three others injured.

Police have also confirmed that one of the six victims in last night’s mass shooting at Vic’s Bar remains in a critical condition as investigations into the latest shocking gun violence continue.