Second officer arrested for jail house drug dealing

HMP Northward

(CNS): A second prison officer in just over a month has been arrested on suspicion of drug related crimes. The prison management at HMP Northward reported the discovery of ganja to the police at 6am this morning after a male officer had been searched on his way into work and packages of the drugs found. Officials have not confirmed how the officer smuggled the contraband in, but reports on social media suggest the ganja may have been found in his shoes. When police officers attended the prison they arrested the 40-year-old officer for possession with intent to supply.

Following the arrest, police officers conducted a search of the man’s residence in Bodden Town. During the search, a further quantity of ganja was recovered and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, police told CNS that the 36-year-old officer who was arrested last month has not been charged and the investigation into the allegations against him are ongoing. The RCIPS also stated “police cannot confirm that the two incidents are linked in any way”.

Prison Director Steve Barrett said, “I can confirm that a prison officer was arrested today at HMP Northward. The matter is now the subject of criminal investigation and therefore it would not be prudent to comment further at this time.”

It is understood that both men have been suspended from their jobs at the prison.