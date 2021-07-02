‘Screechy’ dies, cops open sudden death probe

(CNS): A once notorious local gangster, Carlos Renton Russell (59), known as “Screechy”, was found dead in his North Side home earlier this week, CNS has learned. Despite his reputation, the convicted killer was believed to be leading a law-abiding life in recent years, even working as a security guard. Police confirmed that they have opened a sudden death inquiry but it appears that he died of natural causes. Russell was convicted in 2006 of manslaughter after shooting Phillip Wayne Watler (28) at the George Town Hospital the year before in a spate of gang violence.

Russell was found not guilty of murder by a jury but was convicted of manslaughter by reason of provocation and sentenced to eleven years in jail. The provocation was that the night before the killing, Watler, armed with an M16 automatic assault rifle, and Matio Dinall, armed with a nine-millimetre handgun appeared outside Russell’s home. Some 27 shots were fired into Russell’s home while he was inside with his stepson, his stepson’s wife and their infant daughter. Some of the shots were fired into the baby’s bedroom while she slept.

The following day Russell went to visit his friend, Sheldon Brown, who was at the time in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he had sustained in gang-related violence a few days earlier. Russell, who had a gun and was wearing body armour when he arrived at the hospital, spotted Watler there. During the trial, Russell claimed that when he saw him, with the events of the night before playing in his mind, he reacted as a result of uncontrolled rage and shot him outside the hospital entrance.

Brown, who eventually went to prison for the attempted murder of James Fernando Martin, also died of natural causes in 2019 after he was released from jail early suffering from terminal cancer.

Around two years after Russell was released from jail, he almost lost his own life at the hand of his younger brother as a result of a family rift that escalated out of control. Easton Rudolph Russell (50) had lived a very different life to his brother. He was a law-abiding, family man but he was pushed to the brink by his older and more violent brother by constant provocation and threats, including threats to kill his wife and children. The younger Russell snapped and chopped his brother with a machete, delivering a number of serious head and body injuries.

But given all of the circumstances that led up to the incident, the judge was lenient and Easton Russell was given a four year jail term, despite the severe injuries he inflicted. Having survived the near death ordeal, Carlos Russell was said to have lived a much quieter life as he gradually recovered from his very serious injuries.