Sanitizing the truth serves no purpose
(CNS): There has been some criticism of CNS for using a photo of a murder victim holding a shotgun. In an article published Monday, we reported that the RCIPS had officially identified Wayne Eron McLean (26) as the man who was killed in a shootout last Thursday at Vic’s Bar. In the picture of the victim, which had already been widely circulated on social media, he appears to be standing in a beauty salon holding the weapon. Sadly, it was an image of himself that he chose to project to the world.
One commenter said, “If you knew him, you’d know he wasn’t a ‘thug’ or anything of that nature. He surely never ‘lived by the sword’. Photos like these feed into a disappointing stereotype that’s been present for decades…”
Another comment critical of our use of this particular photo was this: “Regardless of what Wayne was involved in, legal or illegal, I do agree that using pictures like the one used for this article doesn’t encourage the public to view him as anything other than a ‘gangster’, which makes it harder for people to want his killer found. In a sense, it does vilify the victim, and makes it seem as though his murder just ‘wasn’t as bad’ or it was warranted.” (See here)
It appears that the RCIPS has received the same complaint because yesterday afternoon, more than a day after the article was posted, they told us by email that, “The use of this photograph has the possibility of discouraging witnesses from providing information on these matters and the depiction of the victim dehumanises him.”
A police communications spokesperson also said, “We therefore recommend that you change the photo, we note that this has also been recommended by your viewers and supporters in the comments.” However, they ignored the reaction of other readers to those comments in replies and thumbs up/down votes, which overwhelmingly disagreed with them.
Firstly, as members of the community, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all victims. Our hearts always drop when we have to report on the murder of young men in whatever circumstances and we hope that the killers are found, that justice is done and the cycle of violence ends. We also acknowledge the views expressed in these comments as valid.
But as members of the media we have a job to do and sanitizing the truth is not the answer, even when this is requested by the RCIPS.
We have no reason to believe that Wayne McLean was a gang member but the photo suggests that, like many other young men in the Cayman Islands, he at least flirted with the image of being one. Nor is it suggested that he was the cause of his own death or was in any way deserving of such fate, and we (the media and the community) do not yet know if he was the intended victim or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the nightmare of every parent.
However, society is not improved when dangers are ignored. There are risks involved in being in certain places at certain times and being associated with a certain lifestyle. Making bad choices does not necessarily make someone a bad person and many people reading this might cringe at some of the things done as young adults.
Still, a life that is ruined by such shootings, whether it’s the shooter or the shot, means that the community has failed them as individuals and another generation of young people. Truman Bodden’s assertion in the 1980s that there are no gangs in the Cayman Islands, only “groups”, merely swept a growing problem under the rug. Since then, although the existence of gangs here is no longer contested, little has been done to tackle the roots of the problem.
Yolande Forde’s 2006 report, “Pre-Disposing Factors to Criminality in the Cayman Islands”, which is posted in the CNS Library, is required reading. In her introduction she wrote: “Every time a major crime is committed e.g. a bank robbery or a heinous murder, there is a public outcry about the horror of the incident but, comparatively, very little attention is paid to the underlying determinants of criminal behaviour. But crime does not commit itself; behind every criminal act is a person.”
We’re not conflating the assailant with the assailed, and stress that Wayne was the victim in this incident, but all too often the cycles of violence are tit-for-tat crimes and to stem the flow we have to look at the world in which he lived.
The police are given the job of catching criminals years, sometimes decades, after the problems begin. Although community policing has a clear role to play, police officers are not social workers, nor should they be expected to be. Forde placed considerable focus on intervention during school years, but educators cannot solve issues that stem from either home life or outside factors that suck children and young people into a world of bad choices and risk.
Parenting a teenager is the most difficult job in the world. And while some people are not equipped to have children, even the most loving parents can lose a child to drugs or crime or a hundred other traps that life leaves for them.
As Forde wrote of troubled children, “[I]t is important to recognize the fact that they remain with us and become our thieves, our rapists, our drug dealers, our murderers. They are not going anywhere. Even when they are imprisoned, it is usually only for a time. They return. They stay within the limited confines of this island and become the criminal element that places us and our families at risk.”
We, as a society, cannot look away and pretend that what is happening is not happening or that it is not a problem for all of us, however inconvenient the truth might be.
To address the criticisms of the RCIPS specifically, it is a giant leap of logic to conclude that the picture we chose will discourage people from coming forward with information. That same article noted how anonymous tips to Cayman Crimestoppers have dried up, even with a healthy reward, and the police are constantly bewailing the fact that it is hard to get witnesses, and even when they do they have been known to change their minds before trial.
It stands to reason that anyone with information was at the scene at the time, or knew Wayne or knew others involved, and has very likely seen the picture used by CNS on social media already. This means that if they choose not to come forward it’s because they don’t want to “snitch” or they are afraid of retaliation or have no trust in the police or the justice system. Trying to blame the media for this is disingenuous.
The police spokesperson also said that “we do not make it a habit of influencing the direction of your journalism”, but recently they have tried to do so on several occasions, and this is not healthy for our democratic society.
We will always consider requests from the police and really don’t want to make their job harder, but “recommendations” to the media seems like overreach. We share the same goals of reporting on crime and the work of the police accurately, but the RCIPS must also fully respect the importance of an independent media.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Yep.
Whether Mr McLean – a grown man, not a troubled teenager – was a gang member or flirted with the image is not as relevant as the fact that he posted photographic evidence of himself in possession of an illegal firearm or replica firearm, an act which carries a 10 year prison sentence in Cayman. And despite being a publicly available image, something he was never charged with by the same RCIPS who don’t like you now posting it on CNS. What next, they would prefer no one mentioned the number of rounds fired, the number of victims, or the fact that it even happened, because it may deter witnesses? SMH.
I tell you what deters witnesses; the fact that there are people out there capable of acts of violence on this scale, and that they have ZERO confidence in RCIPS to protect them from them. That’s the sad truth. I am sure not everyone in that bar was a criminal or sided with the shooter – but you can bet your boots 100% of the people in that bar have no confidence that if they give evidence they won’t be joining Mr McLean. That is a far bigger issue than whether the guy that was shot deserves their sympathy or not.
Well put, you comments capture some disturbing truths. And it is disturbing to see that in almost every case like the last two mass shootings very few facts are made public by the RCIPS. This may or may not be protecting compiling a case against the perpetrators but it does lead the public to believe the RCIPS has few if any solid leads and little help from actual eyewitnesses. This is not a very encouraging situation all round and the RCIPS can’t help but continually put their foot in it.
Completely agree cns! Let us have the truth! Too many people on this island making excuses and sweeping things under rugs
Thank you CNS! At no time should the police or any government entity have the power to control or sway the media. When they even feel they have the power to do so, we have no doubt lost our ‘democratic society”. First may God rest Wayne soul. A cool and caring individual and someone I could call a friend. Although it is true most would not associate Wayne with being a ‘gangster’ or ‘badman’ but instead would likely describe him in a positive manner. (Down to earth, Funny, always someone to get a laugh with… etc.) It is also true that the photo of Wayne used in the CNS report was posted by Wayne and publicly available. So at the end of the day it is no one else to blame but Wayne. I’m sure he never intend for that photo to reach where it did and for him to be remembered in this way. But also for whoever at CNS decided to post that photo along with the article clearly took no consideration into how it would feel for this young mans mother to know this is how her son will be remembered. And that is a shame. Though this maybe the case I fully support and am proud CNS in standing their ground and not letting the Cayman Islands Police or CI Gov influence their direction of journalism.
Thankyou CNS. Let the ignorant follow the ignorant and let the educated follow intelligence. Not everyone here voted for Bush.
Eloquently put CNS as always. A trustworthy news outlet if ever there was one.
Never mind that his sister uses the very same picture in her publicly viewable memorial video..
Very well put CNS! The news is supposed to put out the truth no matter how ugly. Cherry-picking and dancing vaguely around difficult subjects helps no one. I have lost faith in a number of news services because they do just that – chop and change. The truth hurts sometimes, but how can we grow as a society if we don’t acknowledge it and try to change? Hurt feelings are better than corpses.
Well said CNS, well said
But don’t you understand? They’re all good boys who were forced down their criminal paths by the fact that evil expats stole the managerial jobs they so richly deserved. It’s not the fault of parenting or the schools and their social promotion policies or the prevailing sense of entitlement of being born Caymanian. It’s the fault of the evil expats. And Dart.
12.28pm Totally wrong, it’s all the fault of the Governor.
12:28 What PART of your comment make sense
Irony, bobo. It’s an English thing.
I think it’s called sarcasm!
Bravo, CNS !! Ignore these wasted nights in RCIPS (and elsewhere) and keep doing what you are doing; printing the truth and letting us comment on it.
Very well said!