Sanitizing the truth serves no purpose

(CNS): There has been some criticism of CNS for using a photo of a murder victim holding a shotgun. In an article published Monday, we reported that the RCIPS had officially identified Wayne Eron McLean (26) as the man who was killed in a shootout last Thursday at Vic’s Bar. In the picture of the victim, which had already been widely circulated on social media, he appears to be standing in a beauty salon holding the weapon. Sadly, it was an image of himself that he chose to project to the world.

One commenter said, “If you knew him, you’d know he wasn’t a ‘thug’ or anything of that nature. He surely never ‘lived by the sword’. Photos like these feed into a disappointing stereotype that’s been present for decades…”

Another comment critical of our use of this particular photo was this: “Regardless of what Wayne was involved in, legal or illegal, I do agree that using pictures like the one used for this article doesn’t encourage the public to view him as anything other than a ‘gangster’, which makes it harder for people to want his killer found. In a sense, it does vilify the victim, and makes it seem as though his murder just ‘wasn’t as bad’ or it was warranted.” (See here)

It appears that the RCIPS has received the same complaint because yesterday afternoon, more than a day after the article was posted, they told us by email that, “The use of this photograph has the possibility of discouraging witnesses from providing information on these matters and the depiction of the victim dehumanises him.”

A police communications spokesperson also said, “We therefore recommend that you change the photo, we note that this has also been recommended by your viewers and supporters in the comments.” However, they ignored the reaction of other readers to those comments in replies and thumbs up/down votes, which overwhelmingly disagreed with them.

Firstly, as members of the community, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all victims. Our hearts always drop when we have to report on the murder of young men in whatever circumstances and we hope that the killers are found, that justice is done and the cycle of violence ends. We also acknowledge the views expressed in these comments as valid.

But as members of the media we have a job to do and sanitizing the truth is not the answer, even when this is requested by the RCIPS.

We have no reason to believe that Wayne McLean was a gang member but the photo suggests that, like many other young men in the Cayman Islands, he at least flirted with the image of being one. Nor is it suggested that he was the cause of his own death or was in any way deserving of such fate, and we (the media and the community) do not yet know if he was the intended victim or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the nightmare of every parent.

However, society is not improved when dangers are ignored. There are risks involved in being in certain places at certain times and being associated with a certain lifestyle. Making bad choices does not necessarily make someone a bad person and many people reading this might cringe at some of the things done as young adults.

Still, a life that is ruined by such shootings, whether it’s the shooter or the shot, means that the community has failed them as individuals and another generation of young people. Truman Bodden’s assertion in the 1980s that there are no gangs in the Cayman Islands, only “groups”, merely swept a growing problem under the rug. Since then, although the existence of gangs here is no longer contested, little has been done to tackle the roots of the problem.

Yolande Forde’s 2006 report, “Pre-Disposing Factors to Criminality in the Cayman Islands”, which is posted in the CNS Library, is required reading. In her introduction she wrote: “Every time a major crime is committed e.g. a bank robbery or a heinous murder, there is a public outcry about the horror of the incident but, comparatively, very little attention is paid to the underlying determinants of criminal behaviour. But crime does not commit itself; behind every criminal act is a person.”

We’re not conflating the assailant with the assailed, and stress that Wayne was the victim in this incident, but all too often the cycles of violence are tit-for-tat crimes and to stem the flow we have to look at the world in which he lived.

The police are given the job of catching criminals years, sometimes decades, after the problems begin. Although community policing has a clear role to play, police officers are not social workers, nor should they be expected to be. Forde placed considerable focus on intervention during school years, but educators cannot solve issues that stem from either home life or outside factors that suck children and young people into a world of bad choices and risk.

Parenting a teenager is the most difficult job in the world. And while some people are not equipped to have children, even the most loving parents can lose a child to drugs or crime or a hundred other traps that life leaves for them.

As Forde wrote of troubled children, “[I]t is important to recognize the fact that they remain with us and become our thieves, our rapists, our drug dealers, our murderers. They are not going anywhere. Even when they are imprisoned, it is usually only for a time. They return. They stay within the limited confines of this island and become the criminal element that places us and our families at risk.”

We, as a society, cannot look away and pretend that what is happening is not happening or that it is not a problem for all of us, however inconvenient the truth might be.

To address the criticisms of the RCIPS specifically, it is a giant leap of logic to conclude that the picture we chose will discourage people from coming forward with information. That same article noted how anonymous tips to Cayman Crimestoppers have dried up, even with a healthy reward, and the police are constantly bewailing the fact that it is hard to get witnesses, and even when they do they have been known to change their minds before trial.

It stands to reason that anyone with information was at the scene at the time, or knew Wayne or knew others involved, and has very likely seen the picture used by CNS on social media already. This means that if they choose not to come forward it’s because they don’t want to “snitch” or they are afraid of retaliation or have no trust in the police or the justice system. Trying to blame the media for this is disingenuous.

The police spokesperson also said that “we do not make it a habit of influencing the direction of your journalism”, but recently they have tried to do so on several occasions, and this is not healthy for our democratic society.

We will always consider requests from the police and really don’t want to make their job harder, but “recommendations” to the media seems like overreach. We share the same goals of reporting on crime and the work of the police accurately, but the RCIPS must also fully respect the importance of an independent media.