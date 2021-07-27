Rutty secures a place in Cayman history books
(CNS): Raegan Rutty secured her place in the local history books on Saturday when she became the first ever Cayman Islands Olympic gymnast after completing the qualifying rotation in the all around competition in Tokyo. While Rutty’s scores didn’t place here into the individual or equipment finals, the 19-year-old put in a solid performance in her Olympic debut, especially on the vault, where she scored 12.133, and the floor, where she clocked 10.633. Her total score was 39.615.
Speaking after her performance, she said it was “an amazing experience”, 15 years after she joined the local club, Motions Unlimited Gymnastics, when she was just four years old. Revelling in the moment, Rutty said she was amazed that she had been able to reach her goal of becoming an Olympic gymnast.
Rutty’s Cayman team mates are also excited to get their moment of Olympic glory. Jillian Crooks (15) will swim the 100m freestyle tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5:04am Cayman Time in Heat 2, Lane 3. Brett Fraser will swim in the 50m freestyle on Friday, 30 July at 5:09am Cayman Time in Heat 6, Lane 8. Kemar Hyman will tack to the track for the 100m on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Olympic gymnastics was shaken up Monday night when Simone Biles, the odds-on favourite to win everything and the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, withdrew from the team competition finals after just one vault, citing mental health issues and years of stress and pressure.
On Sunday, Biles helped the US qualify for the team final but it was not the jaw-dropping performance that she is famous for, and despite not being physically injured, she said part of the reason for withdrawing was her concern that she might “do something silly” and hurt herself during the competition. Team USA still bagged the silver medal, with gold going to their greatest rivals, Russia, while Team GB took bronze, their first team medal in 93 years.
Biles, the biggest star at the Tokyo Olympics and the greatest gymnast in history, spoke about her decision openly, saying she had “freaked out in a high stress situation”. It is still not clear if she will continue on to the individual rounds.
See Rutty’s performance on the CIOC Facebook page.
Excellent job Raegan !
How can such a wonderful story attract only 3 comments. I guess bad news does sell. Well done Rutty and family.
So proud of you, Raegan!
You and all of the Cayman Olympic team have done us proud!
Well done Raegan, all you hard work over the years is worth it. Performing in the Olympics is itself a life success!
Nevermind any detractors who may want to compare you with the world’s best – you’re a champion to Cayman! You will be a role model for others.
Thank you!
Although sad, it is wonderful and appropriate that athletes like Naomi and Simone are admitting that mental health issues are as real as physical injuries. Time for us all to start and accept that and not dismiss it. I hope that health insurance companies and employers join the real world.
Well done at competing. Her position in the overall results reflects the fact she was invited & did not qualify (not taking anything away from her, but stating fact). If gymnastics wasn’t so tough on the body I would say keep going for the next Olympics, or the one after.
The Bermudian gold winner in the women’s triathalon took 4 attempts before finally triumphing. However, she qualified for her place.
Most of our swimmers are invited to. Not qualified to race in the A heats (except the Frasers & a couple of others).
Sad but true. Don’t build them up. They are guaranteed to fail, if you measure success by results.
A wonderful experience for the young lady which she deserved after all her hard work.However a “solid performance” actually gave her 80th place out of 80 in the all around. This just shows high the competition standards are in the Olympics, but full marks to Raegan for persevering and completing every rotation.Even the “goat” American team member Simone Biles expected to excel,caved in under the intense pressure to perform. Gymnastics is surely the toughest sport requiring so many separate skills of great difficulty, when compared with say the 100m on the track which just involves running for 10 seconds!.