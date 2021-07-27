Rutty secures a place in Cayman history books

Raegan Rutty at the Tokyo Olympics (from CIOC Facebook page)

(CNS): Raegan Rutty secured her place in the local history books on Saturday when she became the first ever Cayman Islands Olympic gymnast after completing the qualifying rotation in the all around competition in Tokyo. While Rutty’s scores didn’t place here into the individual or equipment finals, the 19-year-old put in a solid performance in her Olympic debut, especially on the vault, where she scored 12.133, and the floor, where she clocked 10.633. Her total score was 39.615.

Speaking after her performance, she said it was “an amazing experience”, 15 years after she joined the local club, Motions Unlimited Gymnastics, when she was just four years old. Revelling in the moment, Rutty said she was amazed that she had been able to reach her goal of becoming an Olympic gymnast.

Rutty’s Cayman team mates are also excited to get their moment of Olympic glory. Jillian Crooks (15) will swim the 100m freestyle tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5:04am Cayman Time in Heat 2, Lane 3. Brett Fraser will swim in the 50m freestyle on Friday, 30 July at 5:09am Cayman Time in Heat 6, Lane 8. Kemar Hyman will tack to the track for the 100m on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnastics was shaken up Monday night when Simone Biles, the odds-on favourite to win everything and the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, withdrew from the team competition finals after just one vault, citing mental health issues and years of stress and pressure.

On Sunday, Biles helped the US qualify for the team final but it was not the jaw-dropping performance that she is famous for, and despite not being physically injured, she said part of the reason for withdrawing was her concern that she might “do something silly” and hurt herself during the competition. Team USA still bagged the silver medal, with gold going to their greatest rivals, Russia, while Team GB took bronze, their first team medal in 93 years.

Biles, the biggest star at the Tokyo Olympics and the greatest gymnast in history, spoke about her decision openly, saying she had “freaked out in a high stress situation”. It is still not clear if she will continue on to the individual rounds.