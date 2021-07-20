Jet ski theft suspects caught red handed

(CNS): Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a personal watercraft (PWC) after the owner caught the suspects red-handed with it before they fled the scene, leaving the jet-ski behind. Police said the owner reported the theft of the PWC from a house in Rum Point on Saturday evening, but on Sunday he spotted it on a trailer behind a vehicle travelling along Frank Sound Road and had followed. While the police were on their way, he confronted the occupants of the vehicle, who disconnected the trailer and fled the location, leaving the machine behind.

When the police arrived, the owner of the PWC gave them the description and registration number of the suspects’ vehicle, which the police tracked down travelling along Sea View Road shortly afterwards. The vehicle was stopped and all three occupants were arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without authority.

The three suspects, 33-year-old man from George Town, a 23-year-old man from North Side and 24-year-old woman also from North Side, have since been bailed as the investigation continues.