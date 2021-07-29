Premier sticking with 80% target on vaccine

Premier Wayne Panton and Troy Leacock at the CITA meeting

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has confirmed that the target of vaccinating 80% of the population against COVID-19 before the borders are open. Even though the number of people taking up the vaccine is now just a trickle, he stated that government was not prepared to revise the target at this point and that any consideration about changing that or switching to a ‘plan B’ would be made closer to the date.

Speaking at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association meeting on Thursday, Panton made it very clear that, despite the pressure from those in the sector, the PACT Government wants to see as many people in Cayman vaccinated as possible before the borders open, as health remains the priority over economics.

With just 49 people getting there first dose over the last day and 61 completing the two-dose course, there were no changes to the national rates of 67% and 70% of the population respectively just six weeks ahead of the proposed 9 September opening date.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is still being picked up in travellers in quarantine and isolation as another two tested positive over the last day. There are currently eleven active cases of the virus among the 1,299 people in quarantine.

Check back to CNS tomorrow for a full report from CITA and more details on government’s plans for reopening the border, mandatory vaccines for permit holders and the way to ensure that Cayman can be the first country in the world to open safely and not cycle back into lockdown.