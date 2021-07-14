Premier Panton commits to social justice

Premier Wayne Panton delivers SPS remarks

(CNS): The PACT Government will be picking up the tab to feed hungry children in school, expand social care for the elderly, help young Caymanians buy a home and put local people at the centre of the job market. In his remarks on the Strategic Policy Statement delivered Wednesday, Premier Wayne Panton outlined a platform for the next three years with social justice issues at its centre and a realignment of public spending. But while the new premier set out progressive changes and a commitment to climate resilience, PACT has not yet shaken off the historic government dependency on construction and development to fuel the economy and revenue.

In his address to Parliament, Panton focused on the PACT’s underlying principle of people-driven policies that will underpin the spending for the next three years and shape the first budget, which is due in November.

“You will see strategic spending aimed at programmes that will benefit and enrich the people of the Cayman Islands,” Panton said. “A defining ethos for the PACT Government is that in times of overall economic abundance, there should be no economic famine. We can no longer find it acceptable to leave any member of our community behind.”

The premier stated that the government will address every area of Cayman’s economy and society with the community at the centre.

“A core aspect of our approach is that people do not have to suffer in order for a government to employ sensible fiscal discipline. Rather, a targeted approach to budgeting puts public funds where they are most needed, and reduces them where they are not doing the most good. In this SPS, we have put our money where our mouth is, so to speak,” he said.

He outlined a number of specific moves, such as funding free meals to students across all public schools and finally making the long-standing goal that no child goes hungry a reality.

“Study after study has shown that hungry children are poor students. They have poor cognition and educational performance, they are more likely to repeat a grade, come to school late or miss school altogether. We know for a fact we have children who come to our public schools who have missed meals,” he said, as he committed to ensuring that all students are fed. “For some time the education ministry has had a policy of no child goes hungry; the time for talk is over, we are backing that policy with resources,” he said.

He committed to more investment in other social policies, such as establishing more assisted-living homes and retirement facilities, and full support to the family system and communities by providing financial assistance to help working families to offset the costs of day care. The premier said the aim over the coming administration was to fund more government-guaranteed home assisted mortgages, quality affordable housing and reform of the current pensions system.

He also signalled plans to “reform work permit fees, end dependency on cheap labour, increase labour enforcement and increase the minimum wage”, adding that government would take a hard look at social justice in the workplace.

“We believe we should establish a national job criteria list to reduce the number of misleading employment ads as well as implement a system to match all work permit applications to unemployed Caymanians with the relevant skills and experience. There should also be a joint approach between WORC and the Ministry of Education to match available jobs to new graduates,” Panton added.

The premier also spoke about his own goal to build climate resiliency and revealed plans not only to protect existing mangroves but replant those that have been lost.

“This government is serious about supporting climate change resilience and sustainable development,” the premier said. “Most importantly we are committed to reviewing and revising the National Development Plan without which we would just be paying lip service to future generations.” He added that there “should be stiffer fines for environmental violations and mangrove buffer zones that have been damaged should be replanted”.

Reducing the number of second-hand cars imported from Japan and promoting the use of electric vehicles in the public transportation systems were listed, as well as the need to do a better job educating the public about the negative effects of climate change on every aspect of our lives.

He said the diversification of Cayman’s tourism product will have a greater focus on eco-tourism. The government was also rethinking how cruise tourism can best serve the Cayman Islands, he said, and restated the goal to see more Caymanians joining, growing and prospering in the tourism industry.

When it comes to government revenue, there are no plans over the next three years to increase any taxes, though government is expected to increase borrowing slightly next year. But the budgets are forecast to remain in surplus, based on the revenue from financial services and the return of tourism, as well as construction and development.

Despite the hope of many local environmental activists and Panton’s commitment to the environment and greening the economy, he still pointed to the importance of construction and real estate to the Cayman economy.

“As the tourism sector begins to recover, other major sectors of the local economy are showing tremendous resilience and growth,” Panton said early in his address. “The expansion of the construction sector is expected to result in increased demand for goods and services, driving additional revenue from import duties and other consumption-based revenue items.”

But Panton also spoke about some of the problems ahead, including the rise in violent gun crime and the need to get virtually everyone who can be vaccinated before the borders can safely reopen.

He said that while his government has outlined a plan, nothing they come up with will work safely unless everyone is vaccinated. “We must realise the goal of vaccinating 80% of our population… I am begging everyone in this country who has not taken the vaccine – not from a position of weakness but from a position of concern for the health of this country – to help us reach our goal,” he said.