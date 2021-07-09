Premier aims to tackle ‘dramatic inequality’

Premier Wayne Panton at the Chamber Legislative Luncheon

(CNS): In his first political public address since Inauguration Day, Premier Wayne Panton spoke about his goals to address the “dramatic inequality” which lies hidden behind Cayman’s economic success and to help the thousands of people who are living on the “edge of poverty”. Although the Chamber of Commerce audience of business owners were all waiting to hear what Panton had to say about the border opening plan, he made sure they understood that he had run for office to address the “fragility of our social constructs”, which were laid bare by the pandemic.

As he commended the business community and private sector employers for how well they navigated the significant problems created by COVID-19, he said it had also exposed the two parallel realities that are both the Cayman Islands.

“Despite the sacrifice and resilience of the private sector, we couldn’t ignore the fact that COVID-19 laid bare the fragility of our social constructs, nor could we ignore the deep fissures in healthcare coverage while some of our social support systems cracked under the volume of new clients. The pandemic magnified the dramatic inequalities that had lain hidden underneath the statistics of record-breaking economic growth and opulent prosperity,” he said, adding that “it was against this backdrop that I resolved to stand for election”.

Panton said of the PACT Government he now leads, “We are here to responsibly improve the quality of life for this and future generations of Caymanians. Broadly speaking, our vision is of a Cayman Islands that is held up as one of the most sustainable countries in the world, a trio of islands where all its citizens can thrive, a peaceful and prosperous place known for its resourcefulness, its diligence, its excellence, and its innovativeness.”

The premier said that his new team was “a diverse and disparate group” from different industries with different perspectives. But “despite the wishful thinking of our critics”, PACT was “evolving into a team, with a shared vision and clear sense of purpose”, and that all of them “are in unanimous agreement about the values make up the PACT acronym: People-driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent.

“Each member of my government has pledged to be driven by, and held accountable to, these guiding values when making individual and collective decisions for the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We need a new way of doing things that will give us new opportunities for our people to succeed. The current model has some broken parts. We need to change how business is done.”

He continued, “There are thousands of people in this country who live on the edge of poverty, one household bill away from not having enough money to pay the mortgage or the rent or electricity bill. Many face mental health challenges and there are hundreds of people, Caymanians, who live in substandard housing conditions with no chance of improving their situation because rents outpace their earnings.”

He said PACT shared a commitment to put social development, the health and wellness of society and the ability of the people to develop their full potential at the centre of decision making.

“Our vision for Cayman includes you as a business community,” he said. “If each of us – whether industry, business or individual – acts solely and consistently in our narrow self-interest, then we will accelerate inequality, delay or derail our ability to thrive as a community and in turn sabotage true sustainability between our people, our planet and our prosperity. It is no good for a select few to feast if the vast majority suffer famine,” Panton added as he spoke about the need for change.