Post-election voter list inches upward

(CNS): The first list of registered voters published by the Elections Office since the early April general elections has 23,664 voters, which is 55 more than at the time of elections. The changes to the list support the issue raised by the international election observers in their report last month that the boundaries of the current constituencies need to be reviewed as gaps between voter numbers continue to widen.

Red Bay, the seat held by former premier Alden McLaughlin, has seen the biggest growth, with an additional eleven voters, while the constituency with the greatest decline is the current PPM leader’s seat of George Town East, where nine voters have either died or been removed from the list.

Bodden Town East, the seat held by former health minister Dwayne Seymour, the only claimed independent MP sitting on the opposition benches, remains the largest constituency in the country. It increased by just two voters to 1,666, which is 3.5 times more than the 476 voters in Cayman Brac East, the smallest constituency, which is held by the only PPM member sitting on the government benches, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. According to the most recent demographic breakdown, CBE has the highest average age of voters at 57.

East End remains the smallest constituency on Grand Cayman with 769 voters, with no change since the last list was published on 2 April, ahead of the elections on 14 April.

As expected, voter numbers in all of the seats in the Bodden Town district grew, as these communities continue to see the greatest population growth. However, there were also some noticeable changes in McKeeva Bush’s West Bay West constituency, which grew by eight voters, possibly influenced by the concerted pre-election voter drive.

Bernie Bush’s seat of West Bay North has seen the largest increase in voter numbers in the district, adding ten voters on the new list. But the large gap between West Bay South and West Bay Central has also grown after a decline in numbers for the latter and an increase for the former. There is now a difference of 361 voters between these two district constituencies, considerably more than the absolute maximum difference of 10% based on international standards.

As the political landscape across Cayman changes, Premier Wayne Panton’s seat of Newlands, which grew by six voters, also has the youngest average age of just 46, some eleven years younger than the oldest and five years below the average voter age of 51.