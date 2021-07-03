Popular doctor from Faith Hospital passes

Dr Dasanapur Girish

(CNS): Patients and staff at Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac are still reeling from the sudden loss of Dr Dasanapur Girish, who died suddenly from natural causes while in Jamaica on 19 June. He was an ER physician who had been working at the Brac hospital for about two and half years. Health officials said that staff at the hospital “continue to grieve the loss of their dear colleague and friend, Dr Girish, who was highly regarded by his peers and loved by the staff and the wider Sister Islands community”.

One of his patients on the Brac said, “He was a really smart guy, really knowledgeable and he was committed to helping you to the best of his abilities. A great doctor and person. Rest in peace.”

Dr Srirangan Velusamy, the director of Sister Islands Health Services, said that his legacy is one of genuine care and compassion for each patient. “Dr Girish was not only a fellow doctor, he was very much part of the Faith Hospital family and the wider community. He provided excellent care to every patient, including members of our staff and ensured that all who saw him were welcomed and experienced high-quality care with a smile.”

Dr Velusamy noted that a locum physician from Jamaica is currently working at Faith Hospital to fill the gap in medical care and has agreed to stay until the selection process to find another doctor is complete.

After hearing the news of Dr Girish’s passing, CEO Lizzette Yearwood travelled to Cayman Brac the following morning accompanied by a psychologist specialising in grief management to help staff process their loss.

“My heart is heavy as I join our colleagues in mourning the passing of Dr Girish, a beloved physician who is fondly remembered,” Yearwood said. “All who came to him were not only treated for their illness with top clinical precision but received the warmth of genuine care. Through these acts of professional care, he touched the hearts of the Sister Islands community, who held him in high esteem. The entire Faith Hospital staff has become more united and focused on continuing the delivery of personalized patient care in an act of tribute to Dr Girish, our doctor and friend.”

Health officials said, “The HSA Board and Management extend their sincere condolences to his wife, Dr Nikke Thompson, who is also a well-respected staff member of the Faith Hospital, his daughter Kynara and extended family. We kindly ask that they be kept in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Faith Hospital is collecting cards of condolences and has provided a book for staff and the community to write tributes to the late Dr Girish in the main reception area of the hospital. These will be sent to the family as a comfort so they may also know the extent of his impact on lives within the Sister Islands community, officials said.