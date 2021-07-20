Police urged to stop being rude to public

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman has urged police officers to treat the public with more respect, because many of the complaints about the RCIPS it is handling are about officers who had been rude to the people they interacted with rather than because they were breaching the rules. In the office’s annual report for 2020, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said that complaints about police conduct went down last year to 57 from 62 complaints filed in 2019. And although the service is also making strides in managing complaints procedures, she has identified a need for RCIPS officers to treat people with respect.

“Too many of our police-related complaints concern simple rudeness or unprofessional conduct, even in cases where the officer has done everything procedurally ‘by the book’,” Hermiston said. “Police officers can still enforce our laws while acting in a professional and cordial manner and we will hold them to that standard.”

During the third year in which the ombudsman has had oversight of police complaints, the office has also been working with legal advisors and the senior management of the RCIPS to resolve issues relating to the discipline of officers when complaints are upheld.

“We received 57 new complaints in 2020, in addition to the 24 carried forward from the previous year, which is down slightly from the 62 received in 2019. A total of 66 cases were closed by way of informal resolution or investigation. Of the 28 investigations undertaken in 2019, 18 complaints were supported and recommendations issued, while 10 complaints were not supported,” the reported stated.

The complaints resolved were diverse, ranging from the way officers conducted searches to an arrest at a workplace that led to the person losing his job. In one case, an arrested drunk driver was in a patrol car when the officer driving engaged in a high speed pursuit of another suspected drunk driver. In another, the victim of theft was forced to investigate his own case after police ignored the information he gave them.

The office received almost as many complaints about the RCIPS as it did about maladministration throughout the rest of the civil service. In 2020, there were 59 new complaints about maladministration, described as “inefficient management or mismanagement of government”, some of which were caused by the lockdown relating to COVID-19.

But in general, the ombudsman said the complaints are caused by a lack of policies and procedures in some areas, which leads to the inconsistent application of laws and exposes gaps in the delivery of adequate services.

“Our office has identified a lack of policies as a significant shortcoming for many government departments and continues to encourage development of these written documents,” the report stated.

Hermiston said that public officials are cooperating to resolve more complaints, meaning that fewer time-consuming investigations are needed to address people’s problems. “However, we are still seeing too many complaints about government delay and failure to respond to customers,” she said. “Our office continues to work with government entities to improve and strengthen internal complaint procedures, as well as to ensure the civil service has appropriate public policies in place to underpin lawful and fair administrative actions in day-to-day operations.”

While the freedom of information arm of the office continues to do important work to make government more transparent with key decisions, FOI complaints now account for the second lowest of the sectors that the office deals with. The top of the pile now is the opposite side of the FOI coin: data protection.

Of the 332 inquiries that the ombudsman’s team dealt with last year, 120 of these related to data protection, in its first year of full operations in this area . The ombudsman issued her first enforcement order under the Data Protection Act, which required the registrar of companies to immediately cease gathering and processing personal data of non-registrable individuals because there was no legal basis for its blanket approach.

The ombudsman also issued a number of information orders, directing both public and private sector entities to provide documents as part of data protection investigations, because the entities were not responding to requests in a timely manner.

Data protection also covers the private sector and the first year in operation has led to decisions that are setting precedent. A complaint made against an insurance company in which an applicant for medical insurance was asked if they were ever involved in homosexual activities led to the removal of that question from the company form, as there was no legal basis to ask such a thing.

The law is also exposing the amount of human errors that lead to the inadvertent leaking of private information and the trouble that can cause. One wealth management firm notified the office of its breach of personal data, as required by law, when a senior manager sent a performance appraisal to the wrong employee by mistake, and a bank sent an email to a client with the partial account number and account balance information of another individual.