Police urged to stop being rude to public
(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman has urged police officers to treat the public with more respect, because many of the complaints about the RCIPS it is handling are about officers who had been rude to the people they interacted with rather than because they were breaching the rules. In the office’s annual report for 2020, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said that complaints about police conduct went down last year to 57 from 62 complaints filed in 2019. And although the service is also making strides in managing complaints procedures, she has identified a need for RCIPS officers to treat people with respect.
“Too many of our police-related complaints concern simple rudeness or unprofessional conduct, even in cases where the officer has done everything procedurally ‘by the book’,” Hermiston said. “Police officers can still enforce our laws while acting in a professional and cordial manner and we will hold them to that standard.”
During the third year in which the ombudsman has had oversight of police complaints, the office has also been working with legal advisors and the senior management of the RCIPS to resolve issues relating to the discipline of officers when complaints are upheld.
“We received 57 new complaints in 2020, in addition to the 24 carried forward from the previous year, which is down slightly from the 62 received in 2019. A total of 66 cases were closed by way of informal resolution or investigation. Of the 28 investigations undertaken in 2019, 18 complaints were supported and recommendations issued, while 10 complaints were not supported,” the reported stated.
The complaints resolved were diverse, ranging from the way officers conducted searches to an arrest at a workplace that led to the person losing his job. In one case, an arrested drunk driver was in a patrol car when the officer driving engaged in a high speed pursuit of another suspected drunk driver. In another, the victim of theft was forced to investigate his own case after police ignored the information he gave them.
The office received almost as many complaints about the RCIPS as it did about maladministration throughout the rest of the civil service. In 2020, there were 59 new complaints about maladministration, described as “inefficient management or mismanagement of government”, some of which were caused by the lockdown relating to COVID-19.
But in general, the ombudsman said the complaints are caused by a lack of policies and procedures in some areas, which leads to the inconsistent application of laws and exposes gaps in the delivery of adequate services.
“Our office has identified a lack of policies as a significant shortcoming for many government departments and continues to encourage development of these written documents,” the report stated.
Hermiston said that public officials are cooperating to resolve more complaints, meaning that fewer time-consuming investigations are needed to address people’s problems. “However, we are still seeing too many complaints about government delay and failure to respond to customers,” she said. “Our office continues to work with government entities to improve and strengthen internal complaint procedures, as well as to ensure the civil service has appropriate public policies in place to underpin lawful and fair administrative actions in day-to-day operations.”
While the freedom of information arm of the office continues to do important work to make government more transparent with key decisions, FOI complaints now account for the second lowest of the sectors that the office deals with. The top of the pile now is the opposite side of the FOI coin: data protection.
Of the 332 inquiries that the ombudsman’s team dealt with last year, 120 of these related to data protection, in its first year of full operations in this area . The ombudsman issued her first enforcement order under the Data Protection Act, which required the registrar of companies to immediately cease gathering and processing personal data of non-registrable individuals because there was no legal basis for its blanket approach.
The ombudsman also issued a number of information orders, directing both public and private sector entities to provide documents as part of data protection investigations, because the entities were not responding to requests in a timely manner.
Data protection also covers the private sector and the first year in operation has led to decisions that are setting precedent. A complaint made against an insurance company in which an applicant for medical insurance was asked if they were ever involved in homosexual activities led to the removal of that question from the company form, as there was no legal basis to ask such a thing.
The law is also exposing the amount of human errors that lead to the inadvertent leaking of private information and the trouble that can cause. One wealth management firm notified the office of its breach of personal data, as required by law, when a senior manager sent a performance appraisal to the wrong employee by mistake, and a bank sent an email to a client with the partial account number and account balance information of another individual.
See the ombudsman’s full report here.
It may be worth the effort as we do this in my town. An organization (church, service, school) will hold an officer appreciation day – we cook a good meal, meet and great the officers, and the interaction does wonders as the public can see that the Police are not monsters and the Police can rub elbows with the citizens in a nonconfrontational setting. Remember, there are not many times that happens in the course of a normal day.
It is by design.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the majority of the RCIPS are from the country with the 5th highest murder rate in the world. They come here and treat the average person in Cayman as if they are still in their crime-ridden country.
Most of them are unprofessional, disrespectful and abuse their power. They need more scrutiny and governance. This is the main reason why hardly anyone respects the police here.
Police need to remember they serve the public. not intimidate them or be rude or look upon them with attitude. I see it every time i see one
Worst Police Force in the world. Too much domestic helpers, nannies , gas attendants and other low income workers. What do you really expect? Professionalism ! Plus with a combination of officers from neighbouring countries. Until you raised the morals, qualifications and standards it will remain like this and be worse. An island like Cayman which boasts about jewel of the Caribbean, you should have one of the best Police Serviice in the Caribbean. Sadly not so!
On the Brac we have a great Inspector and most of the officers are great, However there are some real pop-show-johnny-come-lately that need show some respect! Caymanians really need to start stepping up on these careers! Good jobs that should be for our own!
All police officers regardless of where they are from, Cayman included, need to be more respectful of the public and not show bias and favouritism especially to their fellow civilian countrymen.
I have had 2 interactions with police recently. I got a ticket for speeding in West Bay, which I admit that I deserved. My first speeding ticket in about 15 years but it was my fault. The officer and his partner could not have been more pleasant. One was a white male, and one was a black female. Both were entirely polite and professional. My son was with me and even he said that the police were nice and then he tore a strip off of me for speeding. LOL!
Not long after that, I called and reported some suspicious business that my neighbor was up to. The officer that came to my house was grumpy abrupt and quite frankly rude and seemed very disinterested in what I had to say. The exact opposite of my other experience.
2 situations, and the one in which I ended up getting a ticket was by far the more positive experience of the two.
I don’t think it’s a Police problem really. There are great officers and there are poor ones. There are great doctors and poor ones. Even when you go to a restaurant. You get some fantastic wait staff that make your meal memorable, and at times you get ones that ruin your meal.
The ombudsman is exactly right. Police have a hard job but in the end, maintaining a level of respect is key.
Police being rude to the public?
Now there’s a surprise!
Great call Ombudsman Hermiston! But RCIPS Officers have had that attitude for decades, Caymanian & Jamaican especially! I also had a similar experience with 1 English officer (but the total opposite experience with another English officer)
But, guess what? When you give someone barely literate a badge and a stripe on his/her shoulder invariably that authority will go to their head. The biggest achievement of their sad life!
That’s where their leadership should be accountable – training, training, training!
Hope CoP and his Seniors are paying close attention!
When you take dishwashers and gardeners and make them police what do you expect?