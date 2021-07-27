Police policy irrational, UK court finds

RCIPS officers on parade (file photo)

(CNS): A group of officers who took a legal case against the RCIPS’ mandatory retirement and re-engagement policy all the way to the UK Privy council won a re-hearing in the Grand Court on the argument that the employment of retired officers as constables regardless of their rank and circumstances before retirement is irrational. While the substantial argument in the case, brought by the retired and rehired officers, that the mandatory retirement age and rehiring policy was discriminatory and breached the Bill of Rights was lost, the lesser issue won favour with the Privy Council, which also said the officers would be able to call new evidence at a new trial.

The case was heard in London in May and the justices delivered the ruling on Monday, sending the case back to the Cayman Islands Grand Court after allowing the appeal on two out of the three issues originally argued.

The main submission in the case was that the mandatory retirement age, which was moved from 55 years to 60 years in November 2010, was discriminatory. It meant that officers employed before a given date were required to retire at 55, creating a difference among those serving depending on each officer’s start date.

But the original Grand Court judge and the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal all rejected the arguments, as did the Privy Council, which found that mandatory retirement age policies do not fall within the ambit of age discrimination. But while the appeal court had noted the irrationality of the blanket policy to rehire all former officers under the rank of chief inspector as constables, it was not enough of an issue for the court here to allow the appeal, as it found that it was linked to the retirement policy.

The Privy Council, however, took a different position to the local appeal court, finding that just because it was inextricably linked to the mandatory retirement age and designed to soften the blow of officers having to leave their job did not mean it was not irrational in terms of the constitutional requirement for all decisions by government to be reasonable, fair and rational.

Instead, the London court said the “ameliorative purpose of the policy cannot change its irrationality”. The Constitutional requires that rationality applies, regardless of a link to any beneficial purpose. Therefore, simply put, the link did not stop the policy from being irrational.

“A policy that is designed with the best of intentions can nevertheless be irrational when it is a blanket policy applied irrespective of the circumstances of the individual or the needs of the police service,” the UK court found.

This argument had been largely overshadowed by the main thrust of the submissions by the officers on the discrimination point, but the court said that the appeal was allowed for all of the defendants remaining in the case and that they would all be allowed to call new evidence at the new trial on this point.

The court also found on the third issue in question that two officers who had declined to return to the RCIPS at a lower rank could also take part in the new trial because the finding applied to them, too.

The case details how officers with a long history with the RCIPS, even those who had reached the rank of inspector, were re-employed at best as senior constables, meaning that their experience and skills were not taken into consideration.

One of the plaintiffs had enlisted in October 1991 and reached the rank of inspector prior to mandatory retirement in July 2013, but a month before he was forced to retire he was told by Human Resources that if he wanted to keep working with the RCIPS he would have to retire and then sign a new contract enlisting as a constable. He believed the commissioner did not have the right to reduce his rank or salary and he raised his concerns with management, but with the policy confirmed, he had no choice and signed a contract to re-enlist at the reduced rank of senior constable.

The case of one of the two officers who chose not return as a constable highlighted the irrationality of the policy. A female officer who had served since January 1987 had gained 23 years specialist experience in the Financial Crime Unit, where she was a detective sergeant and the most experienced fraud investigator in the FCU when she was due to retire.

Although she had wanted to remain, she was refused the opportunity to retain her rank and so left the police, taking that invaluable experience with her at a time when the RCIPS is dealing with increased pressure regarding financial crime and is understood to still be suffering skill shortages in this area.

No date has yet been set for the new trial.