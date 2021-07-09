Police arrest one and step up armed patrols

Meeting of the National Security Council on Friday, 9 July, to discuss gun crime

(CNS): Police conducted an operation in Prospect Friday afternoon and arrested a 35-year old man from George Town on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with home invasion on Adonis Drive, West Bay, last month where a man was shot. Police have confirmed that no shots were fired, despite reports of this being widely circulated on social media. Officers have not confirmed whether or not this incident is connected to the current murder investigations relating to the mass shootings in George Town, in which two men have been killed and eight injured over the last week.

Meanwhile, follow a National Security Council meeting earlier today, armed patrols are to be increased at bars and there will be an increase in vehicle checks on the roads. The NCC has also agreed to increase CCTV coverage in hotspots and to offer cash reward of $50,000 via Crime Stoppers for information on illegal guns.

With both of the fatal shootings still under investigation, officials are also turning their focus to illegal firearms and Director of Customs and Border Control Charles Clifford attended the meeting today to provide an update on what is being done to prevent guns coming into the country.

“It was important that the National Security Council agreed some immediate actions to be taken, as these incidents are extremely shocking and most worrying to members of the community,” said Governor Martin Roper in a press release after the meetings. “Our immediate focus remains on catching all perpetrators and those involved in these crimes. While we remain confident in the RCIPS, we also need the full cooperation of the community, to identify those involved and remove illegal firearms from our streets.”

Premier Wayne Panton said his government was taking a zero tolerance approach, especially to gun crime, and as a result all assets will be deployed. Helicopters will become more visible, using their spotlights in business and residential areas. Marine resources will be used to address the immediate need, as well as the larger problem of the importation of illegal firearms.

“These shootings have involved so many innocent bystanders,” he said. “These people who were injured could have been killed, and they could be members of any of our families. That is why I am imploring anyone who has information or who has seen anything to come forward to help the authorities address these gun crime issues.”

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, who is a member of the council, stressed the importance of uniting as a community to tackle this issue. “The opposition stands in support of the measures being put forward by the NSC to decisively address these deeply disturbing gun crimes. I urge the community to do their part to help remove these guns from our society,” he said.

The National Security Council is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, 13 July.