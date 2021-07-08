Panton outlines full border opening plan

| 08/07/2021 | 43 Comments
Cayman News Service
Premier Wayne Panton at Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has outlined the government’s 6-phase proposed national reopening plan, designed to get the Cayman Islands’ borders fully opened again before the end of January 2022. Government is aiming to get 80% of the entire population vaccinated and to phase out the GPS monitoring for fully and verifiably vaccinated travellers next month, with the goal of a limited introduction of tourism in Phase 3, planned for September, followed by the removal of quarantine for vaccinated travellers by October.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, Panton set out a clear path to welcoming guests back to the islands.

The details of the phased policy is now available on the government website here.

Check back to CNS later today for more from Panton, including the PACT’s focus on climate resilience as well as the plans for a new approach to tourism that includes Caymanians.

Comments (43)

  1. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 6:33 pm

    42 more first doses in the last day (link below)! With 20 dosing days per month that would be 800 per month (assuming doesnt decline even further).

    That means only 8,116 more first doses until we reach 56,880 (80% of 71,100)!

    Do the math…….

    https://www.gov.ky/news/press-release-details/covid-19-update-8-july-2021

  2. Dick says:
    08/07/2021 at 6:16 pm

    By this fall you’ll need a booster shot.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Health/booster-shot-12-months-provide-best-protection-covid/story?id=78741334

  3. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 6:11 pm

    When almost 50% of the population are on work permits, it shouldn’t be beyond even the wit of Caymanian politicians to attach a requirement for mandatory vaccination for ALL holders.

  4. ppm DISTRESS SIGNAL says:
    08/07/2021 at 6:02 pm

    It is clear now that PPM bloggers and their pr agency are out the gates to bash anything that is said by Panton and PACT. The strategy is to attack, destabilize and mock everything that is said it does not matter if it makes sense or not. This is what the party has become all rational thought or behavior be damned. PPM and its supporter base are now fueled by sour grapes and hate for all in their quest for a return to power.

  5. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 5:57 pm

    Did I miss the part about how and why an 80% vaccination was chosen to proceed past stage 3? If so, did I miss the part of the plan that outlines how this number will be achieved in a little more than 90 days?

  6. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 5:23 pm

    did the chamber actually sit there and swallow this garbage?
    i would have walked out halfway thorugh.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 5:47 pm

      As the Premier does not have a crystal ball, like everyone else he has to resort to reasonable assumptions relating to the future.
      Nobody can say with absolute certainty what will happen and when, hence a stab at a series of dates and logical set of events .
      As Yogi Berra said…”Predictions are very difficult, especially if they are about the future.”

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 5:51 pm

      What? You weren’t invited?

  7. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 5:20 pm

    nonsense as usual…80% is near impossible. just do the maths.
    why are we not at 80% after 6-7 months of vaccination????

    the plan is no-plan.

  8. Anon says:
    08/07/2021 at 5:11 pm

    If we have 10,000 under 12 this leaves an target population of 61,000 – to achieve 80% of 71,000 we need to vaccinate 57,000 residents or 95% of the remaining population. This includes children 12 and over.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 5:45 pm

      So, as a tourist, when should I book my flight? Yeah……it’s impossible to say. I think I will keep with my original plan and book elsewhere for my winter holiday trips.

  9. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:51 pm

    If we are now only doing a couple hundred first doses a week (and on a diminishing basis), it will take 35 weeks or 8 months to get 7,000 more first doses out.

  10. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:51 pm

    Lockdown … Oct 14th

  11. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:44 pm

    Panton confirms he has no plan.

  12. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:44 pm

    “subject to the achievement of 80% vaccination” is as convincing as “subject to the intervention by aliens”. What if, let’s say, that isn’t achieved or achievable,then what ?? An unachievable caveat renders the “plan” worthless.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 6:07 pm

      So does Delta & Lambda and Pfizer’s worries over the fading immunity of its vaccine.

  13. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:43 pm

    I hope phase 2 of this plan convinces the unvaccinated morons to get it done. If there were quarantine breaches with the bands, imagine without.

  14. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:41 pm

    We have seen what a leader looks like. Wayne is not that. Neither is anyone in this NoimPACT Government. Sad.

  15. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:40 pm

    I hate to add to the negative comments but: this is not a plan! How do we get to 80%? Without a plan for that the rest of this “plan” is meaningless. And If we don’t get there (which we won’t) what’s is the alternate plan?

    Maybe they’re saying 80 but in reality the goal is 70? If that’s the case they will lose all credibility as a Government.

    For the record I’m not a PPM’er and consider myself a tepid PACT supporter, but this “plan” (which took them months to come up with) is an embarrassment.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 5:56 pm

      And what about the booster shots (which Pfizer now says is required)? If you don’t get the booster will you not count towards the 80%?

      Ain’t

      Gonna

      Get

      To

      80

      Dumbasses

  16. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:39 pm

    No GPS, but self- quarantine for locals and residents. Next phase self quarantine and spot checks for tourists. Interesting.

  17. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:25 pm

    If we are no longer requiring GPS bands for vaccinated travelers after August 9th, can we please add a couple more Cayman Airways flights a week in August? I understand the limitation on flights was due to a limited supply of GPS bands and phones.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 4:31 pm

      If you are getting rid of the GPS bands in August for vaccinated travelers , bite the bullet and let it be for international guests, too. Get the economy going.
      Waiting for 80% now is just as irrational as waiting for 70%….those who wanted the vax, got it.

  18. Get it done says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:18 pm

    A bunch of words. No substance. Lots of what if’s. Call it what it is The Cayman No Plan Plan. Set a date and get it together.
    Sometimes a leader has to do the hard thing and make a decision. We cannot survive much more paralysis by analysis.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 4:47 pm

      Get it wrong and the paralysis for the majority of us, vaccinated or not will be indefinite.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 4:56 pm

      Really?? The plan is full of dates. Honestly some people will NEVER be satisfied.

      • Anonymous says:
        08/07/2021 at 6:24 pm

        All the dates are based on 80% and we don’t have a date for that and we probably won’t get there so the dates they have given are meaningless.

  19. Annie says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:12 pm

    80%? Really? So in essence there is no plan.

  20. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:09 pm

    80% of a fabricated number will never be attained.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 5:03 pm

      I disagree. I think we can attain 80% sometime in 2022. Of course, all the first vaccines will have worn off by then, so we’ll have to start all over again.

  21. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:06 pm

    Lots of words, so little substance, zero attainable targets.

    • Anonymous says:
      08/07/2021 at 4:25 pm

      Was that a plan? Did anything really change? There were no set dates just guideline months( which never have happened yet). The percentage of vaccination rate just went from 70% to 80%….moving that goalpost again. Can’t reach the first one. How the heck is the second one going to be reached? What if it isn’t? Cayman closed forever?

      Wouldn’t put money down on any vacation plans for travel. This all sounds like one big maybe this or maybe that.

  22. Anon says:
    08/07/2021 at 4:02 pm

    Oh I bet the PPM journalists probably at HQ on Crewe Road writing like crazy…

    Roy, ya camera ready ole boy?

  23. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 3:57 pm

    80% not happening…..

  24. Anonymous says:
    08/07/2021 at 3:57 pm

    What happens when we can’t make 80% anytime soon? Do we just continue to be held hostage by people who don’t care to get vaccinated?

