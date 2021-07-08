Panton outlines full border opening plan

Premier Wayne Panton at Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has outlined the government’s 6-phase proposed national reopening plan, designed to get the Cayman Islands’ borders fully opened again before the end of January 2022. Government is aiming to get 80% of the entire population vaccinated and to phase out the GPS monitoring for fully and verifiably vaccinated travellers next month, with the goal of a limited introduction of tourism in Phase 3, planned for September, followed by the removal of quarantine for vaccinated travellers by October.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, Panton set out a clear path to welcoming guests back to the islands.

The details of the phased policy is now available on the government website here.

Check back to CNS later today for more from Panton, including the PACT’s focus on climate resilience as well as the plans for a new approach to tourism that includes Caymanians.