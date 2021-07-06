Panton calls for regional commitment on resilience

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said that the Caribbean remains vulnerable to many shared challenges and called for a local and regional commitment to building resilience against climate and natural disasters as well as economic threats. Panton, who is participating in the Forty-Second Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) via Zoom, said the pandemic has shown how important regional cooperation is for Cayman.

“The importance of regional cooperation was clearly demonstrated especially during the past 18 months as Cayman was able to support many of our neighbors, but also receive exceptional assistance from CARPHA, a key CARICOM body, with testing and monitoring the spread of COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic,” he said.

The need for regional commitments goes well beyond the collective support in the region for COVID-19; the region must increase its resilience against other growing threats.

“The Caribbean has been identified as the region experiencing the greatest economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic given our dependence on tourism,” he stated in a short release about the meeting. “The CARICOM community remains vulnerable to a litany of challenges, including natural disasters, climate change and global economic shocks. This reinforces one of the key platforms of the PACT Government that we must commit now, both locally and regionally, to building resilient and more sustainable communities.”

The conference continues today, when the countries’ leaders will continue discussing issues including the impact of La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, flooding in Guyana and Suriname, regional food and nutrition security, as well as COVID and the blacklisting of financial services.