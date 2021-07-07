Panton: Assassination of Haiti’s president ‘shocking’

President Jovenel Moïse

(CNS): The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse during an armed attack at his home Wednesday morning is “shocking”, Premier Wayne Panton said in a statement expressing dismay at the news. Moïse was shot dead at the presidential residence in Port-au-Prince during the early morning hours and his wife was badly wounded by unidentified gunmen who have been described as professional mercenaries.

“It is with sadness that we learned this morning of the assassination of Mr Moïse and we

continue to pray for the healing and recovery his wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, who was

injured in the shooting,” Panton said. “The entire incident is not only tragic, but it is

extremely shocking. There is no room for violence in any democracy.”

Haiti is chronically unstable, politically and economically, and faces widespread gang violence, kidnappings and food shortages. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph is currently in charge of the country and has declared a “state of siege”, but although he claims that the security situation is under control, the Dominican Republic has closed its border with Haiti.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti who have suffered so much already,” Panton said.

Leaders around the world have expressed their shock at the killing of President Moïse (53). US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he condemned “this heinous act” and that the United States stands “ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and saddened” by the assassination. “Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time.”

CARICOM has requested all members to fly flags at half-mast for three days, beginning

today, and again on the day of Moïse’s funeral.

Moïse had been in power since February 2017 and his five-year term as president would have ended in 2022. However, his political opponents claim that his term in office should have ended on 7 February this year, five years after his predecessor, Michel Martelly, stepped down.