Panton appeals to gunmen to stop the violence
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has appealed to those responsible for the recent “shocking outbreak of gun violence” to stop the “bloodshed” and “senseless acts of violence”, as he spoke about the grief of those who have lost loved ones, calling on his own experience. In a televised address broadcast on CIGTV, he urged those who know where the guns are to do the right thing and tell the authorities. Panton said the gun and crime subculture didn’t emerge overnight and that he was aware of the social ills causing it, and while those issues must be addressed, the guns must be removed from the street now.
“No one has to tell me the pain of losing a loved one. It is real, it hurts and it’s forever. This isn’t a game; there is no restart button,” he said. “People know where the guns are… If you want to save the life of a boyfriend, child or a young man you care about, help us take these guns off the street.”
Panton said his government was committed to addressing as a priority the deep-rooted issues that have fuelled inequities and disenfranchisement, which has led some people into crime. “But right now our focus has to be on restoring law and order, peace and tranquility and getting illegal firearms off our streets. But the police cannot do it alone,” he said. He urged those involved or those who know something to come forward and face the challenge together to “break the cycle of violence”.
Over the last month a surge in gun violence has led to two Caymanian men being killed and around a dozen shot and injured. Following two murders in a week, in which gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on the street and outside a bar, and where innocent bystanders were also wounded, public fear has escalated, and even increased armed police patrols appear unable to stop the shooting.
On Saturday night shots were fired on West Church Street just yards from the West Bay Police Station. While two men were arrested in the wake of that incident for possession of ammunition, no charges have been brought in relation to the murders.
See Panton’s national appeal below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Politics
Mr.Panton,
Globally, covid19 forced the system to reset. Locally, we all hungry now and cant find a socially equal place to live amongst most of the ‘criminally wealthy or extremely poor’ people that are attracted here – most of them dont like us and come to captivate similarly to the likes of Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean!
Some of these chumps havent even set sail and touch land here good yet, but sadly most of whom are already here with zero contribution and respect for Caymanian (Caribbean then) customs, traditions, or culture!
Its a mental poison that infiltrates these figures from old to young, be it black, brown, or white.
This is a political show. Even the premier knows appealing to gang wannabes isn’t going to make a difference. Sad to know the hope we had for Wayne was all smoke and mirrors.
This seems a bit silly. The individuals that are out there using automatic rifles to indiscriminately kill people are definitely not going to respond in a positive way to any type of appeal from a politician. These criminals are way beyond any sort of appeal to their nonexistent sense of decency.
Appealing to these shooters is just as pointless as appealing to our recidivist anti-vaxers, he should save his breath.
Community assessment is needed in the affected areas, to identify and address the issues plaguing the community and residents.
People who work or have a job will not have time to join a gang, and or to loiter. Loitering should be illegal.
Lol!
Well you sound like you know…it…all..
Take it easy brosepsh.
Loitering is illegal. It is called being a Rogue and a Vagabond. Of course, no one enforces that or many other laws.
The community assessments require an analysis of the origins of many of the problems. Who are we sending to study the failing states of Jamaica and Honduras?
The main issue that needs to be addressed is that the criminals have realised that with our current law enforcement/criminal justice system, crime pays very well and any meaningful penalty is extremely unlikely.
Mr. Panton, you nor any member of the RCIPS can guarantee the safety of the persons who do talk and their families. There have been past instances where witnesses have been left hanging and exposed for retaliation. How do you expect us to trust that our lives aren’t in danger when we talk? You have to clean out the RCIPS first. A lot of corruption and I’m sure some of those officers know who the real criminals are.
Happened to me. First hand. Put me in hiding for years. Bastards!
It’s not the fault of the RCIPS or Panton, that Cayman is a tiny community, where everyone knows everyone else within a degree or two of separation.
Unfortunately, for any meaningful witness protection, it means a life abroad, away from your family.
As for RCIPS not knowing who they are, like someone pointed out, they will have a pretty good idea. The building of a case is the hard part. Murder investigations take time, let them do their thing.
As if that makes a difference. He would never want to breathe same air as regular people so they have no connection to him to even care what he has to say.
He hasnt even batted an eye in Newlands since election why would he care about GT or WB.
GTC rep is from the area and spends his time behind Wellys we all see him there. He knows what is going on ask him.
We need a competent coast guard to watch for these guns being smuggled in. Unidentifiable boats that are entering our waters must be seized by authorities immediately.
Perhaps WORC and CBC can explain why and how there appear to be Hondurans with gang affiliations here?
Here we go… “Gun Violence”, “Take the Guns off the streets”. I’m not suggesting that illegal guns aren’t a problem, but this reeks of not understanding the root cause.
If you take the _bad people_ off the streets, guns become irrelevant and violence will cease guns or no guns.
Even if you could take the guns off the streets (Which you will have as much luck taking drugs off the streets), you still are left with the bad people on the streets…
You telling me RCIPS doesn’t know who these dirt bags and shit families are?? Instead of doing idiotic gun buy back programs, how about more sting operations? When is the last time a sting was conducted if ever? Bring in a US gang unit to take care of these fatherless thugs.
Thank you very much MR Premier for appealing. Unfortunately if you dont have a COP who has very good local of the criminals and members of the public it is useless appealing. You need a COP who knos the Police Force from grassroots level. Even though many years ago we had a Caymanian COP who had to step down as he couldn’t manage the Job. You have Philp Ebanks and Dennis Brady both attorney at law.s who could do a good job as Commissioners. These men were high ranking officers who had the force at heart and left with dignity.
It’s foolish to think they don’t know who they are. They do.
Police need to do their jobs better and earn our respect and trust until then the silence will continue because corruption and incompetence is real with the RCIPS
Yeah, let’s all take the huff and meanwhile more people could get killed. Way to go Einstein.
Control the borders and enforce our laws. That will stop the violence. The present shit-show is of our own making. Hold the civil service accountable!
This is a well meant request but do you really think these type of criminal element give a hoot what the Premier or anyone else thinks or says?
Maybe send John-John & Alden to talk to them!
“Planarian flatworm”, a wonder what that thing is!
I doubt these thugs pay much attention to the news.
That’s a joke or are you implying something 10:56