Panton appeals to gunmen to stop the violence

Premier Wayne Panton delivers message on gun violence

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has appealed to those responsible for the recent “shocking outbreak of gun violence” to stop the “bloodshed” and “senseless acts of violence”, as he spoke about the grief of those who have lost loved ones, calling on his own experience. In a televised address broadcast on CIGTV, he urged those who know where the guns are to do the right thing and tell the authorities. Panton said the gun and crime subculture didn’t emerge overnight and that he was aware of the social ills causing it, and while those issues must be addressed, the guns must be removed from the street now.

“No one has to tell me the pain of losing a loved one. It is real, it hurts and it’s forever. This isn’t a game; there is no restart button,” he said. “People know where the guns are… If you want to save the life of a boyfriend, child or a young man you care about, help us take these guns off the street.”

Panton said his government was committed to addressing as a priority the deep-rooted issues that have fuelled inequities and disenfranchisement, which has led some people into crime. “But right now our focus has to be on restoring law and order, peace and tranquility and getting illegal firearms off our streets. But the police cannot do it alone,” he said. He urged those involved or those who know something to come forward and face the challenge together to “break the cycle of violence”.

Over the last month a surge in gun violence has led to two Caymanian men being killed and around a dozen shot and injured. Following two murders in a week, in which gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on the street and outside a bar, and where innocent bystanders were also wounded, public fear has escalated, and even increased armed police patrols appear unable to stop the shooting.

On Saturday night shots were fired on West Church Street just yards from the West Bay Police Station. While two men were arrested in the wake of that incident for possession of ammunition, no charges have been brought in relation to the murders.