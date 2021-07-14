PACT predicts future surpluses

Finance Minister Chris Saunders delivers SPS statement to Parliament on Wednesday

(CNS): The finance minister has predicted that the government will be able to cover its operating costs throughout this administration, with 2021 being the only exception. Addressing Parliament on Wednesday as he tabled the 2022-2024 Strategic Policy Statement, Chris Saunders has said there will be no new revenue raising measures in the coming years but government is expecting to increase borrowing this year and next, as it accesses the line of credit negotiated by the previous administration to steer the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, government debt is forecast to increase to just under $500 million at the end of next year but will fall to less than $400 million by the end of 2024, and with the exception of 2021 when there will be a significant deficit, government will adhere to all six principles of responsible financial management and compliance with the Framework for Fiscal

Responsibility, including the debt ratio in each year from 2022–2024.

Saunders has also predicted a quick return to positive operating surpluses, with a forecast surplus of $25.5 million in 2022, then of $34.3 million in 2023, and finishing with a $65.2 million surplus in 2024. He also plans to ensure there is cash in the bank over the next three years.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saunders said the PACT Government was committed to maintaining fiscal prudence. The more than $2.7 billion of public spending during the three-year period covered by this SPS would be financed by the performance anticipated in the financial services sector, the local real estate market and the reopening of the borders to stay-over tourism. He said the financial services sector alone is expected to contribute revenue of $1.1 billion over the three years from 1 January 2022.

Among the numbers in the SPS, officials point out the uncertainty however about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this year’s financial targets, including restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus. As a result predictions for 2021 call for a deficit of $15.8 million, some $90.5 million lower than the $74.7 million surplus originally budgeted.

The fall-off in revenue from tourism is countered by the financial services, which means the deficit will be less then previously anticipated. But with the increase in spending on tackling the pandemic and supporting the tourism and other sectors comes the ever-growing spending on healthcare for the under- and uninsured.

The line item “NGS 55 – Tertiary Care at Local and Overseas Institutions” is sucking up most of the $15.3 million in additional spending to non-government suppliers, while the Health Service Authority will be receiving the bulk of the $25.2 million in additional spending to Statutory Authority and Government Companies.

But in 2022, Saunders has committed to getting public finances back on track, with a year-end surplus of over $25 million.

“The revenue forecasts do not include any new revenue measures during the SPS period,” the document states. “The forecasts assume the ongoing successful prevention of the transmission of the virus and are therefore more dependent on assumptions about future developments than normally is the case. Revenues are expected to increase over the SPS forecast period (2022 to 2024), surpassing pre-COVID 19 levels.”

Saunders also said that the policy statement underpinning the budget predictions was built on the PACT Government making the necessary steps to make people’s lives better in meaningful ways. “The PACT Government has crafted this SPS on strengthening our pillar industry of financial services, rebuilding and improving our tourism industry following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and diversifying our economy through new and developing industries.”

See the full SPS document and the minister's speaking notes in the CNS Library.












