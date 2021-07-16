PACT plans to decriminalise ganja
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has announced plans to decriminalise ganja to help address one of the major barriers to employment for many young Caymanians. The policy proposal was one of several revealed Thursday in a detailed address by Panton that outlined the agenda proposed by the PACT Government to directly improve the lives of ordinary people, moving Cayman away for the historic trickle-down policies of previous governments that favoured business. The decriminalisation of ganja, the premier said, has been shown in other countries to be an effective tool and has not proven to increase criminal activity.
Panton explained that his government wants to eradicate the concept of the working poor and reduce the number of people unfairly classed as unemployable, “and to do that all the barriers and obstacles to employment, especially entry level employment, need to be removed”, he said.
“An immediate step is to reduce discrimination against young people in education and employment through decriminalisation of marijuana,” Panton said. “Far too many of our young people suffer unduly harsh punishments and have their futures permanently blighted by what are minimal misdemeanors. In far too many cases the punishment far outweighs the crime. As has been shown to good effect in Canada, the United Kingdom and several states in the USA, decriminalisation is an effective tool and has not proven to increase criminal activity.”
The issue was raised on many candidates’ platforms during the election campaign and few of those now elected to office on the election trail opposed this first step in creating a less draconian environment regarding ganja. While Cayman made the progressive step in 2016 to change the law to allow doctors to prescribe medicinal marijuana, with the exception of expunging criminal records for old ganja convictions, no more steps have been taken since then to address the crime of consumption, despite popular support for a more liberal approach to use and personal possession of weed.
This was not the only policy outlined by Panton that will have the potential to make a real and direct difference to people’s lives, as he wrapped up the debate on the Strategic Policy Statement and responded to the opposition leader’s criticisms of PACT.
He committed to “specifically and fully recognise healthcare as a basic human right” here, adding that no citizen should go without necessary medical care because they cannot afford it. “We will revamp and expand CINICO services to extend access to healthcare to more Caymanians, provide free healthcare for children and the elderly, and reform existing criteria to access free healthcare,” he added. Panton also outlined additional policies to address mental health issues.
Having already revealed plans on Wednesday for free school meals, he said government was going to fund homework centres at public schools, early-morning supervision of students at all schools and robust after-school programmes. The premier also revealed plans to integrate Caymanians and non-Caymanians within the public school system. He also said that government would offer financial assistance to help working families offset the costs of daycare services, and that a daycare pilot programme at the Government Administration Building was about to be rolled out.
He said that PACT would roll out cultural sensitivity training and support to all front-line police officers, and work on reducing the causes of crime in the community through effective anti-gang strategies and support for vulnerable young people, with more investment in rehabilitation to assist young offenders before they become long-term criminals.
“We aim to help fix what is broken in our society and ultimately make our communities safer,” the premier said.
Panton unveiled a multitude of policies that could have a major impact on ordinary people, including plans to address the critical issue of affordable homes, noting that the dream of home ownership has slipped away for many because of Cayman’s rising property costs.
“Many are asking how, in just a few generations, property costs have so far outpaced the middle-income Caymanian’s earnings. When you feel like you’re not a part of your country’s success, like you’ve been excluded from owning a piece of the pie, how are you going to feel invested in its growth and success? Too often our own people are feeling as if they’ve been left out and left behind.”
In addition to investing more in the existing government-guaranteed home-assisted mortgages, the government will use the Cayman Islands Development Bank to offer low cost loans. Stamp duty on land for Caymanians will also be cut.
A major platform focus for PACT, alongside building climate resilience, is social justice in the workplace. Panton said Caymanian discrimination is rampant in the labour market, as he outlined the long-held distorted beliefs and stereotypes regarding local workers.
“This government will not further it. We will not tolerate it. We are going to smash each and every one of those stereotypes and provide the opportunities that our people deserve in their own land,” he said. “We will maximise Caymanian employment. We will enforce the laws and regulations surrounding work permits.”
Using a data-driven and robust compliance approach and changes to existing labour laws and regulations, the aim is to allow WORC to match work permit applications to unemployed Caymanians and new graduates. To reward good employers, PACT will implement the accreditation system, but he said it will also increase work permit fees in areas where Caymanian labour is readily available and increase administrative fines for illegal employment practices. “We will also name and shame companies that consistently engage in poor labour practices,” he warned.
The permanent residency point system will be reviewed to address the impact on the property market, and the preference it gives to certain demographics, which he said had “unalterably skewed the composition of our local population”.
He added, “We have also seen how grants of new permanent residents have been used to block the employment and advancement of similarly qualified Caymanians. This was never the intended goal of a permanent residency system and necessitates a thorough review to ensure that we are not putting Caymanians at a disadvantage when we grant permanent resident status. Under this umbrella, we will both reform the rollover policy and provide initiatives to address under-employment of Caymanians.”
The premier also committed to generally improving work-life balance with family leave policies, including improved maternity and paternity rights in line with international standards. “We will promote diversity in the workplace and introduce a national wellness programme that incentivises employers and encourages employees to strike a better work-life balance,” he said.
“To ensure equity and remove discrimination, we will implement national anti-bullying and sexual harassment policies and enact stronger laws to protect the disabled, elderly and other vulnerable groups.”
The minimum wage will be increased. Given that Cayman has often been listed as one of the world’s most expensive places to live, earnings are being outpaced by the cost of living. “While this may not be a popular move among the business community, it must be done and we will have to gradually enhance the current minimum wage to become a realistic livable wage,” the premier added.
This is the best thing I’ve read in a long time.
You want to lower the cost of housing? Let’s start by reviewing the practice of pre-construction purchases solely for the purpose of speculation and reassignment of contracts before closing. All this does is create artificial demand and drive up prices with absolutely zero value-add.
We could also look to the real estate cartel CIREBA as well. The commission rates are extraordinarily high compared to other jurisdictions (which, to preempt any BS about industry standards or oversight, require licensing and have more scrutiny in the industry than is present here).
Lots of opportunities to cut out the fat driving up housing prices and reducing access for the middle class.
Let’s go PACT! Get Cayman to where it should be – A country for its people. All who call Cayman home. For the young, older persons and everyone else in between.
Let’s go PACT!👏👏
I think he is fixing to not get elected again. You do realise he will have to put that idea to a referendum.
You know what? Fair play…it all sounds great and he sounds like he really cares…good luck with it all
That’s it. Good luck, it’s all good stuff. I hope it works.
So this is a PACT half plan at best
– great idea to stop criminalising children for mistakes but then what
– what is the plan for dealers and importers- decriminalise and you increase demand by some unknown amount – that means more canoes carrying drugs and guns coming from neighbouring countries unless controlled local cultivation is allowed.
increased demand will mean more profits for criminals and more gang activity and more mass shootings unless licensed distribution systems are created to displace the gangs. Is PACT going to make available business development grants for growers and dealers? Is PACT going to license and tax local cultivation and distribution in order to pay for the negative consequences?
– what is the plan for drug education and rehabilitation and who is going to pay for it
– how are police going to handle driving under the influence for this ‘new’ drug
Clearly a populist announcement with no real thought behind it.
Points could be put forward in a positive way to suggest and help than whine, whine.
🌹 Okay, great. Now do something about pedophiles ruining our high-school aged teenagers- the laws are there already. ENFORCE THEM.
I think these are really great goals (talking about health care, school programs and so on) but where is money going to come from? Tax on ganja sales?
You can’t tax ganja if it not legal.
Sure you can.
Obesity and luxury taxes.
Waft them out!
Wow, starting off with a bang!! Just keep up the good work throughout your term and there won’t be a problem putting you all back in four years. Finally, it looks like someone is interested in the welfare of the locals!! Great work Mr. Premier and the team that supports you!! You have my full respect!!
This is man is truly for the people and this is great to see.
Not my thing at all but prohibition makes no sense, it doesn’t work, it gifts a sector of the economy to murderous criminal gangs and minor possession convictions ruin more lives than the drugs do. Legalise, regulate and tax just like booze and not just weed either but weed is a good start. The war on drugs is completely irrational and was lost decades ago.
Ok for weed but not meth crack and heroin.
OOOOoooooohhh!! NOW I understand why ol’ Tag was whinging about everything PACT.
What a whining sore loser.
He’ll be surely annoyed with how all of these initiatives are coming out.
So maybe he will now know what’s been going on in the background for 3 months.
But let him keep on about the ‘opening plan’, like that is going to be fixed in a matter of weeks.. Meanwhile PPM had NO plan even in the works.
Excellent job wayne and rest of pact…as a caymanianian with 2 kinds on govt scholarships..i welcome the increase of 10k per year…hope ppm looking at what they were doing wrong?
Please ensure in the revamping of Cinico that the fees are not ramped up as well. Please mandate all private health insurance companies to participate in honouring Cinico claims bearing in mind that sometimes, for specialist care not provided by CIHSA, we have to go to private providers at an alarming fee. Please let me remind you that a huge number of patients fall in the category of “retired” and living off our pension which is really not even sufficient to live above the poverty line. Most of us are living off a pension of US$ 15,000.00 (until it runs out) per year or less and many of us with pre-existing conditions are paying over CI$ 500.00 per month. So again revamping must not include ramping up.
Well said, the more people put foward what is real life here for many, hopefully this Premier is listening and taking on board.
Having had the opportunity to work with ganja users I can assure you that ganja is detrimental for the success of most anything.
What the what?? How ignorant.
You’re working with people drunk at work too?
Just because it is decriminalized doesn’t mean more people will now use it.
And it doesn’t mean people will smoke now before going to work! If you are working with stoners, that is a completely different thing and has nothing to do with this.
Oh, what, now they’re going to be even more high?
That’s great to hear. But why not legalize, regulate and tax it? Canada have done a great job selling through the state, Cayman could do the same by distributing, implementing taxation and stronger punishments for those convicted of either supplying cannabis to minors, or of impairment while driving a motor vehicle. In addition, banning cannabis paraphernalia and marketing. This could be a great source of income for the government for a product that helps people, and people enjoy.
This is going to be a sh!t show to be honest.
I am not even sure where to start on this.
So, here are some numbers.
158.8 millions people use ganja globally. That 3.8% of the planet’s population.
Among 12 to 17 year olds 6.7% were current ganja users in 2007.
Now on to some alarming stats.
In 2005, 242k emergency room visits were related to ganja.
According to the US DEA 40% of males arrested for a variety of criminal acts tested positive for ganja.
Of adults 26 and older who used ganja before age 15, 62% went on to use cocaine and 9% went on to use heroin.
Now let’s talk seriously.
About me first. I am a proponent of Marijuana for medicinal purposes. Me personally, I would be open to making it easier for it to be available for this reason but would stop short of legalizing it until a full study can be done as to the effects on:
1. Health Care Industry (Good and bad. What damages it could cause and how it could be put to good use.)
2. Legal Industry (Criminal aspects)
3. Business Industry (addressing legal aspects such as employment and business legal rights)
4. Educational aspects (How this can and will affect youth and how this plays out in a global marketplace)
5. Financial aspects (How to make money from this to reinvest into the associated cost)
There are more aspects I am sure but I would like to see a 5 year study and plan put in place to determine if the pros truly outweigh the cons or reverse.
I am almost to retirement and only would use this now medically. I say this for our children. Let’s think this through completely. Medical yes and now. This could be implemented quickly but legalization is a completely different ball game. Now we are asking for a sh!t show.
“According to the US DEA 40% of males arrested for a variety of criminal acts tested positive for ganja.
Of adults 26 and older who used ganja before age 15, 62% went on to use cocaine and 9% went on to use heroin.”
And how many of them drank Coca-Cola before committing crimes or using other drugs?
Would you care to wager the numbers are even HIGHER for Coca-Cola?
I will tell you something else that is very shocking.
100% of criminals and 100% of hard drug users were breathing air before they went on to commit crimes and use hard drugs.
We have to get them to stop breathing air before they move on to other things.
he said decriminalisation not legalisation.
The reason that cannabis sometimes leads to use of stronger drugs is a simple one – it’s because it is illegal, and therefore sold by criminals. If alcohol was made illegal the same thing would happen. The criminals would sell booze and any other illegal drugs. Cannabis is not more harmful than alcohol and it really should never been made illegal in the first place. This is a step in the right direction.
And in 2006, the number of emergency room visits for alcohol was 3,080,214 (vs 242k for ganja). Are you saying that alcohol should be be criminalised? There is large amount of peer related study material in relation to legalised cannabis. There is an overwhelming amount of data from Canada and from US states, pointing to the positive effects of legalisation. More studies are not needed. Action to legalise is instead, needed.
one small step for man…one giant leap for caymankind.
well done pact and i detest them generally.
but it is is too little too late…cayman has got the ability to be huge ganja producer/exporteer and benfit hugely from ganja tourism.
if it it done right with proper controls there is nthing to be afriad of.
usa is looking at legaliazing ganja at a federal level right now.
If you want to make a change create a ganga licence board like the liquor licence.
Decriminalization is a bandaid solution as there is no where to legally cultivate it and the drug dealers will thrive the same
No Weed! No Vote!
It would be great to hear from the Minister of Finance as well on how all of these programs will be funded whilst achieving surpluses in 2022-24.
Talk is cheap! Does this mean more young men and women will be harassing us in front of the supermarket asking for money to buy ” the proverbial piece o chicken or bus fare”. This PACk needs to come up with another pillar of economy but certainly not this way. This will not fly in Cayman- please do not get carried away with the likes and “good comments” you are mainly only hearing from your voters . Beware of the silent majority, those who voted and those who didn’t.
Thank you Roy!
Decriminalisation of small personal amounts, and replacing that with a first offence public use fine (and it can be a big fine to help fund needed drug education and rehab programs) would be a good step. Past small-quantity criminal records should also be expunged. The counterpoint is that we need to appreciate that getting busted for publicly blazing dope in Cayman can’t be an easy task. You’d have to be pretty dense already, brazen, and try hard over a span of time. But kids can be dumb, and second chances are a good idea for those eager to show they can wisen up. For others, they will help fund the missing social services Cayman desperately needs.
Decriminalize and allow personal use… stop fining and jailing people for doing something that’s less damaging to yourself than alcohol.
Are you implying that every person with a job doesnt smoke weed? Or Americans or Canadians or any other soveriegne country in the world?
Zero Caymanians will be employed as a result. You heard it here first.
Say what?
Or hiring someone because they have a history of illegal activity is hardly the definition of “discrimination”.
*not hiring
What’s the hold up?
I dunno cause I still gine suck on one fat Rizzla tonight anyway.
Happy Friday
Just this morning I was with a group who thought this government have been quite useless so far. I’m impressed with the list and hope we as a country can achieve these goals. Now get your calculators out and rethink your unattainable 80% vaccination rate.