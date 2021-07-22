PACT Gov’t lifts the lid on Cabinet work

Premier Wayne Panton delivers message about Cabinet transparency

(CNS): For the first time in the Cayman Islands’ history, the government is revealing the decisions that are made in Cabinet. The closed-door weekly meetings are where critical issues impacting the whole country are discussed and decisions made about them by just a handful of politicians. As the minutes of these meetings are kept secret for a minimum of 20 years, the public has to wait until each individual action actually plays out before it learns what the government it voted for and funds is actually doing. While the back and forth and wrangling that goes on before a decision is made will not be detailed, the people will now get to see what is on the government agenda within a week of the meeting.

Premier Wayne Panton explained that the PACT Government will now regularly publish a summary of the Cabinet meetings as part of its commitment to the ‘T’ for transparency.

“Having just presented our strategic policy directions for the next few years in Parliament, we felt it was important to take this step as quickly as possible,” he said. “This solution will allows us to inform the people of the day-to-day operations of government. The more we can be accountable to the public the better we are at transparency.”

The first of these Cabinet meeting summaries listed more than a dozen decisions, including the approval for the creation of a new Equity Investment Output and supplementary funding for the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, as well as the appropriations needed for many other ministries that were dealt with in Finance Committee this week.

Ministers also approved the guidelines for vaccination verification at public events and the issuance of drafting instructions to amend the Prevention, Control and Suppression of COVID-19 Regulations, for the CayMAS Carnival and the Cayman Gay Pride Parade. The order and regulations were also approved for the forthcoming national census.

Governor Martyn Roper approved the move and said it was a strong indicator of the new government’s commitment to good governance.

Officials said in a press release that summaries of decisions of a sensitive nature, matters of national security, matters where publication breaches regional or international conventions, and any matters that relate to personal privacy will not be disclosed.