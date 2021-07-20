PACT changes policy on overseas offices
(CNS): Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks has announced a policy review of the previous government’s plans to open overseas offices, and said that a team of new staff employed around the time of the elections by the now disbanded Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs will need to be retrained for different jobs. Ebanks said most of these areas have now been placed directly back under financial services and the previous plan to promote investment is under review.
Speaking at the Finance Committee meeting on Monday, Ebanks sought to move some $2 million set aside by the last administration for these global offices into social welfare and small business support.
Explaining the change, Ebanks told his colleagues that, given the new dangers facing the offshore sector as well as the changing situation in the world since the idea to open these offices was first proposed, the ministry was now going to have to deal with the new employment contracts that were signed “around the election period” that would have seen the new Caymanian management team relocated to these proposed offices to do a very different job.
“The complexities related to financial services have increased since that plan was proposed,” he said, adding that these changes in the geo-political landscape were having a tangible impact. “Against that background, the PACT Government has decided to refocus the proposed overseas offices for North America, Europe and Asia and transfer the operations and staff to the Ministry of Financial Services,” he said, noting that investment promotion would become a secondary activity.
Ebanks said there would be “a more modest approach to launching the offices”, with the opening of the Washington and European bureaus postponed until the end of the year and the office in Hong Kong put off until next year, if ever. This means that the new team will need to be retrained into relevant specialisms, since inward investment will no longer be a priority as Cayman navigates the threats to the offshore sector.
The financial services minister said that the Brussels office was being rethought as the London office could still act as the base for the Brussels team because of its proximity and because of the switch in Europe from in person meetings to video conferencing over the last year because of the pandemic.
However, the previous administration began the process of recruiting these new management teams for the overseas offices earlier this year and then signed contracts with five people sometime between the elections and the swearing in of the ministers, which has left PACT with a challenge, given its policy reconsideration.
Ebanks described these new government recruits as “energetic and articulate Caymanians” who are capable of re-tooling, but they were now facing the prospect of a very different job from the one they were recruited to do.
“They will now need to fully immerse themselves in the complex area of regulation and tax matters,” the minister said. He also noted that not all of the tax and benefits liability in these new locations had been worked out for each of the jurisdictions, so they would not be relocated until all of those issues were addressed as well.
In short, he said, PACT would not need the CI$2 million that the previous government had set aside for opening these offices in this financial term. If and when all three offices open, he said he would be looking at doing it in more cost effective ways. This meant that the money could be diverted to meet local demand to help small business and fund social welfare.
He said that those who have been hired were going to be paid and retrained here. But he explained that this had created a problem because they were hired under a different and broader mandate and now may even want to reconsider their situation.
Answering questions from members on both sides about this recruitment on the eve of an election and a previous policy that prevented government from signing significant contracts just before a national poll, Ebanks said he would look into that because it has created issues for the new hires, some of whom, it was understood, may have already sold their home here and moved.
One of them is understood to be Chris Duggan, who gave up his job with the Dart Group and his position as the RCIPS Special Constabulary Commandant after he had been recruited to head up the office in Washington. The police commissioner had wished him success in a press release about his departure and invited him to serve with the specials whenever he was back on island, which is likely to be much sooner than expected.
Ebanks said his chief officer, Dax Basdeo, was dealing with the fallout from the newly hired employees, as he pointed out the inevitable consequence of making such decisions at the time of an election. He said that “engaging staff during that particular period without knowing the new government’s priority… has presented these challenges”, adding that it was important to look at the timing of hiring civil servants because the staff have been impacted, and that ought to be avoided in future.
Former premier Alden McLaughlin, who created the separate ministry for trade, which he had hoped he would be running after the elections, challenged the decision to review his previous policy and went on to lead an across the board ‘no’ vote in the committee by the opposition. The effort failed, however, as the government had the votes to successfully move the cash.
As he spelled out his objections, McLaughlin said he had been advised that Cayman needed an office in Brussels, given that the greatest threats to this jurisdiction come from Europe and that need was compounded by the UK’s departure from the European Union.
However, Ebanks pointed out that a decision to open an office in Europe was “not off the table” but COVID-19 had changed how business is being done there now. Therefore, the urgency for in-person meetings was not there any longer, he said, noting that when he was the London representative, he was able to get Cayman of the EU grey list via Zoom meetings. He said he remained confident that Cayman could engage properly for the time being from London.
See the Finance Committee proceedings on CIGTV below, set to begin with Minister Ebanks requesting appropriation changes:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
“The previous administration began the process of recruiting these new management teams for the overseas offices earlier this year and then signed contracts with five people sometime between the elections and the swearing in of the ministers.”
Ok, who exactly signed these contracts? I’ll bet it was a civil servant and not a former minister. I wonder who that could be?
Time to fire Eric Bush for another shit show. Everything he touches becomes an expensive mess. DG Manderson can no longer protect him
Blame him all you want but POCS would have had to sign off..
Another great example of PI$$ POOR MANAGEMENT by those in charge including the DG that gave his puppet Mr. Bush the green light to spend spend spend on this project.
Sensible decision Minister Ebanks it was a poorly conceived idea from the start by the PPM and Chief Officer Eric Bush that was going to become a financial black hole for our government. Look at the hiring process as evidence of the rush job.
Rookie Government 1 PPM 0
FANTASTIC decision Minister Ebanks!
Eric Bush, Alden McLaughlin and their cronies in lodge were setting up MIATA to be nothing than expensive overseas boondoggles for a select few favored folks. Tell them to show the public the business plan. Saving government money and better utilizing the resources is a great example between the difference between PACT and PPM.
Why has only one of these “energetic and articulate Caymanians” been named, who are the others?. It will be interesting to see what jobs they end up with.
The one salesman from Dart, what does he know about the politics of Washington, DC?
Good old boy from the economic cartel assembled by Bush n Bush.
The plan was simple and transparent, catch and control the inward investment at the source and funnel it to Dart properties.
Caymanians thank you Andre. Ignore Eric and his cabal.
Dart again, this octopus (squid might be better) has his tentacles into every thing the Alden led goverment did. This wants to make a person puke!
Oh we need the development – give them everything!
We will shrivel up and die without them!
F$%#@& Off!
The ex Dart gets a plum job in Washington with his American wife…
What is wrong with that?
Nothing at all except Cayman paying for.
He can get a job in Washington on his own steam if he is that good of an employee!
This is absolutely the right thing to do. $2 million to open/establish overseas offices with marketing persons? We need lobbyists in Washington and London, not sales people. Are the hires really the right people for the job—even with intense training? Europe is essential—so is Washington—lets see someone with lobbying and extensive experience in global tax and aml matters—not “talking heads”.
Congratulations Andre—-
Lobbyists are going to cost WAY more than these people would have, though there is a big difference in their effectiveness. McKeeva engaged the Livingston Group out of Washington years ago. I didn’t go well and cost a fortune.
How articulate and precise was Andre Ebanks answering questions during that meeting. Quite refreshing!
He does need to learn protocol to address questions through the Chair, but that was evident for most of the newer members. Odd to hear him questioned by a member of his own Cabinet as well.
I feel bad for Andre having to manage those hires by one of his COs. Very telling they have been moved to his other CO.
Time to urgently costs costs and pull back expenditures that provide a negative economic benefit.
Payroll also needs a 15% cull
So.. we’re bound and committed to retain and retrain employees for whom there are no jobs?
Sounds like more bloating the already bloated and inefficient Civil Service to me!!
Good decision to review Fter covid crisis
We have to be careful about creating new posts. Departments will always ask for more hands. One job of 50000 per annum is a recurring cost.white elephant. Better to give capital funding like updated coputers etc which r one time cost or may need now and then
It would be nice to know if any of these “midnight hires” are relatives or friends of any PPM members or elected officials. This seems to really have upset Old Alden since he must have planned some big visits and splashy events at these new “offices”. By the way Alden, how about dealing with things right here in your district of Red Bay since you seem to have nothing real urgent to do anyway and we are paying you pretty good. That park you started could use the weeds pulled up, think you could ride your bike over and get on to that old man?
You are my new best friend!! 😁😁😁
“retrained into relevant specialisms..” – as if there is some magic specialism for a lobbyist. Face it – these were jobs for friends and political associates – “signed contracts with five people sometime between the elections and the swearing in of the ministers” – training was the least of the considerations.
Andre your approach makes too much sense for the cabal that had been assembled by Bush n’ Bush.
Thankfully Cayman – he is a Minister and he is correct!
Great Job Andre.. I really like how you are standing up to Alden in a very calm and professional manner. He is not used to that. Don’t ever let him change your demeanor or professional stance..He thrives on that, big time.