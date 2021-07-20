PACT changes policy on overseas offices

Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks in Finance Committee on Monday

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks has announced a policy review of the previous government’s plans to open overseas offices, and said that a team of new staff employed around the time of the elections by the now disbanded Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs will need to be retrained for different jobs. Ebanks said most of these areas have now been placed directly back under financial services and the previous plan to promote investment is under review.

Speaking at the Finance Committee meeting on Monday, Ebanks sought to move some $2 million set aside by the last administration for these global offices into social welfare and small business support.

Explaining the change, Ebanks told his colleagues that, given the new dangers facing the offshore sector as well as the changing situation in the world since the idea to open these offices was first proposed, the ministry was now going to have to deal with the new employment contracts that were signed “around the election period” that would have seen the new Caymanian management team relocated to these proposed offices to do a very different job.

“The complexities related to financial services have increased since that plan was proposed,” he said, adding that these changes in the geo-political landscape were having a tangible impact. “Against that background, the PACT Government has decided to refocus the proposed overseas offices for North America, Europe and Asia and transfer the operations and staff to the Ministry of Financial Services,” he said, noting that investment promotion would become a secondary activity.

Ebanks said there would be “a more modest approach to launching the offices”, with the opening of the Washington and European bureaus postponed until the end of the year and the office in Hong Kong put off until next year, if ever. This means that the new team will need to be retrained into relevant specialisms, since inward investment will no longer be a priority as Cayman navigates the threats to the offshore sector.

The financial services minister said that the Brussels office was being rethought as the London office could still act as the base for the Brussels team because of its proximity and because of the switch in Europe from in person meetings to video conferencing over the last year because of the pandemic.

However, the previous administration began the process of recruiting these new management teams for the overseas offices earlier this year and then signed contracts with five people sometime between the elections and the swearing in of the ministers, which has left PACT with a challenge, given its policy reconsideration.

Ebanks described these new government recruits as “energetic and articulate Caymanians” who are capable of re-tooling, but they were now facing the prospect of a very different job from the one they were recruited to do.

“They will now need to fully immerse themselves in the complex area of regulation and tax matters,” the minister said. He also noted that not all of the tax and benefits liability in these new locations had been worked out for each of the jurisdictions, so they would not be relocated until all of those issues were addressed as well.

In short, he said, PACT would not need the CI$2 million that the previous government had set aside for opening these offices in this financial term. If and when all three offices open, he said he would be looking at doing it in more cost effective ways. This meant that the money could be diverted to meet local demand to help small business and fund social welfare.

He said that those who have been hired were going to be paid and retrained here. But he explained that this had created a problem because they were hired under a different and broader mandate and now may even want to reconsider their situation.

Answering questions from members on both sides about this recruitment on the eve of an election and a previous policy that prevented government from signing significant contracts just before a national poll, Ebanks said he would look into that because it has created issues for the new hires, some of whom, it was understood, may have already sold their home here and moved.

One of them is understood to be Chris Duggan, who gave up his job with the Dart Group and his position as the RCIPS Special Constabulary Commandant after he had been recruited to head up the office in Washington. The police commissioner had wished him success in a press release about his departure and invited him to serve with the specials whenever he was back on island, which is likely to be much sooner than expected.

Ebanks said his chief officer, Dax Basdeo, was dealing with the fallout from the newly hired employees, as he pointed out the inevitable consequence of making such decisions at the time of an election. He said that “engaging staff during that particular period without knowing the new government’s priority… has presented these challenges”, adding that it was important to look at the timing of hiring civil servants because the staff have been impacted, and that ought to be avoided in future.

Former premier Alden McLaughlin, who created the separate ministry for trade, which he had hoped he would be running after the elections, challenged the decision to review his previous policy and went on to lead an across the board ‘no’ vote in the committee by the opposition. The effort failed, however, as the government had the votes to successfully move the cash.

As he spelled out his objections, McLaughlin said he had been advised that Cayman needed an office in Brussels, given that the greatest threats to this jurisdiction come from Europe and that need was compounded by the UK’s departure from the European Union.

However, Ebanks pointed out that a decision to open an office in Europe was “not off the table” but COVID-19 had changed how business is being done there now. Therefore, the urgency for in-person meetings was not there any longer, he said, noting that when he was the London representative, he was able to get Cayman of the EU grey list via Zoom meetings. He said he remained confident that Cayman could engage properly for the time being from London.