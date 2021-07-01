OfReg opens public opinion survey

(CNS): The beleaguered utilities regulator, OfReg, is opening up itself for more direct criticism with the launch of two online customer service surveys, one for business and one for the general public. OfReg Chief Executive Officer Malike Cummings said while there is some overlap in the questions, one of the surveys is intended for operators in the industry sectors regulated by OfReg while the other survey is directed toward those who use the various utilities, which is just about everyone.

“Although some of the questions in both surveys are the same, they are designed to reflect the different ways in which OfReg interact with our distinct sets of stakeholders,” Cummings added.

The surveys will be open through until the end of July, when the results will be tabulated and analysed with the key takeaways being made public on OfReg’s website in August.

“The goal of these surveys is for us to better understand how well — or not well — we’re meeting the needs and expectations of the community, whether they are industry-related stakeholders or members of the public,” the OfReg boss said.

“If we’re not meeting their needs in terms of customer service and accessibility to information, we would like to know why so that we can improve and better serve our stakeholders,” he stated in a press release announcing the surveys. “The insight and feedback from the public as well as from the industries we regulate will inform targeted improvement interventions. These surveys will be an annual feature, as part of OfReg’s strategic imperative of continuous improvement, stakeholder engagement and improved service delivery.”

Since its creation in 2017 the regulator has received more criticism than almost any other government entity. Last year, the auditor general concluded that the agency had completely failed in its intended mission, and the Public Accounts Committee hearings revealed a catalogue of problems with OfReg. PAC chairman at the time, Ezzard Miller, had called for the board chairman of OfReg, Linford Pierson to be removed.

Respondents can take the survey anonymously and the link for the public survey is here. Links for the industry survey will be emailed to entities related to the sectors regulated by OfReg, which includes businesses operating in the ICT, energy, fuel and water sectors.