Official code to hold ministers to account

Cabinet members with their copies of the Code of Conduct (L-R seated) Minister Sabrina Turner, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn Roper, Minister Bernie Bush and Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, (L-R standing) Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose, Attorney General Sam Bulgin, Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Minister Andre Ebanks and Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): The PACT Government has both fulfilled a major election promise and made history in the first 100 days of its administration with the implementation of the Cayman Islands’ first-ever Ministerial Code of Conduct. It provides a comprehensive general code of conduct and guides ministers on a wide range of specific issues, including dealing with possible or perceived conflicts of interests, accepting gifts and favours, as well as ministerial travel. The code was approved by Cabinet this week and sees ministers committing to behave in a way that protects the integrity of the decision-making process and upholds the highest standards of propriety at all times.

Premier Wayne Panton said the code reinforces the commitment of PACT to be People-driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent, setting out standards for adhering to the principles of good governance. He said it also addresses one of the broad outcomes outlined in the PACT Government’s Strategic Policy Statement, which is “Strengthening Good Governance for More Effective Government” and promotes greater accountability within the executive branch.

“The more transparent we are, the more accountable we are to the public,” Panton said. “The better we are at transparency, the better we will get at decision-making and resource allocation.”

The premier described the implementation of the code as another historic moment for the Government and people of the Cayman Islands. “I am especially pleased that this matter was given priority by my colleagues in the PACT Government for completion within our first 100 days in office,” he added.

The code mandates ministers to comply with the Nolan Principles, otherwise known as the Seven Principles of Public Life, which are selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership. Panton reiterated his government’s commitment to the principles outlined in the Code of Conduct and to overall transparency as one of its core ethical pillars.

“We remain humbled by the awesome responsibility of our role as ministers. It is our duty to engender the trust and maintain the confidence of the people we serve. We, as the PACT Government, believe that to whom much is given, much is required. The call for greater accountability and transparency has been answered by the publication of a framework for the conduct the public can expect from us and that we expect of ourselves,” he stated.

The rollout of this code for the executive branch is expected to be followed very shortly by a parliamentary code, which will require all members of the parliament, including the speaker, to adhere to these same principles.

Governor Martyn Roper said it was a monumental step and a strong indicator of the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency. “It is an integral part of good governance, and encourages greater trust between the wider community and those they have elected to represent them,” he added.

See video message below: