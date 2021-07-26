Objector appeals One GT hotel tower

“Merrendale” in about 1940

(CNS: The objector whose 19th century family home, “Merrendale” will be sitting at the foot of George Town’s first 10-storey structure, the One GT hotel, has filed an appeal against the granting of planning permission following a meeting last week when the Central Planning Authority adjourned the case that had been approved by the previous board with conditions. A proxy for the family who attended the planning meeting last Wednesday revealed that she was denied the right to speak in the increasingly controversial case.

The filing of the appeal to the Planning Appeals Tribunal was announced by the local activist group, Amplify Cayman, which has taken up this particular issue due to the wider public concern the project has raised, which is the need to highlight the lack of public consultation around planning issues.

Premier Wayne Panton recently spoke about the need for a national plan rather than a piecemeal approach to planning that produces inconsistencies in the development of Cayman, and the activists believe that this project contradicts the commitments made by PACT and what Panton said about responsibly improving “the quality of life for this and future generations of Caymanians”.

They said it is also in conflict with the National Tourism Plan, which aims to “protect our environment, celebrate our cultural heritage, whilst supporting a vibrant tourism economy that benefits the people”. However, the Department of Tourism supported the project in its original submissions to planning, though there has been no needs assessment for the facility and its potential impact.

Planning regulations were changed at the end of the last administration to allow for mixed-use buildings in the capital up to ten storeys. These amendments, which paved the way for this project, were introduced by then planning minister Joey Hew at one of the last legislative meetings of the previous administration.

However, the overall plan for the downtown area of the capital remains a work in progress, and the decision to approve this hotel development was made well ahead of a review of PlanCayman, including the full George Town district.

The proposed CI$80 million project by HPW Investments Ltd is for a 268,173 sq.ft hotel with about 231 rooms and an estimated occupancy of 450 people, as well as related amenities and retail space. the current plans also indicate that the hotel would have eleven storeys due to roof top amenities and the plan does not provide adequate parking.

Although the hotel project raises a number of issues and will have a direct impact on the immediate owners in the area, only one family had objected. Anne Briggs, a relative and spokesperson for that family who is being supported by Amplify Cayman, said she was invited to last Wednesday’s meeting to comment on the revised plan for the hotel but was not allowed to speak.

“I explained I was there as a proxy for my cousin, who had been invited to speak. After whispers and out of the room conversations, I was told I could sit and listen but was not allowed to address the board,” she related in a press statement announcing the appeal. “It felt like I was being explicitly silenced. I come from George Town and my cousin’s home is a beautiful example of our historic architecture. At what point did Caymanians lose the right to speak to their heritage and what is the purpose of the board if they don’t adhere to the policies of protecting our culture? We are disenfranchised to extinction.”

The historic family home was built in 1865 and is one of only a handful of buildings left in the Cayman Islands that represent the country’s built history.

Amplify Cayman said a comprehensive national development plan is urgently needed to take into account these types of projects that irreversibly change the face of the Cayman Islands and directly impact the vulnerable. They also submitted a letter expressing concerns surrounding policy, rezoning, infrastructure, heritage, procedural concerns and other matters to the PACT Government and Leader of the Opposition prior to the second hearing this week.

“Part of the objectives of the Amplify Cayman collective is to be a citizen’s voice to participate in the discussion and decisions that impact all of us. We encourage persons wishing to contribute towards a better, sustainable, equitable Cayman for this and future generations to support grassroots initiatives and open dialogue.

CNS Correction: A previous version of this article said that the project had been cleared by the CPA, whereas the case has been adjourned to the next meeting.