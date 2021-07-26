Objector appeals One GT hotel tower
(CNS: The objector whose 19th century family home, “Merrendale” will be sitting at the foot of George Town’s first 10-storey structure, the One GT hotel, has filed an appeal against the granting of planning permission following a meeting last week when the Central Planning Authority adjourned the case that had been approved by the previous board with conditions. A proxy for the family who attended the planning meeting last Wednesday revealed that she was denied the right to speak in the increasingly controversial case.
The filing of the appeal to the Planning Appeals Tribunal was announced by the local activist group, Amplify Cayman, which has taken up this particular issue due to the wider public concern the project has raised, which is the need to highlight the lack of public consultation around planning issues.
Premier Wayne Panton recently spoke about the need for a national plan rather than a piecemeal approach to planning that produces inconsistencies in the development of Cayman, and the activists believe that this project contradicts the commitments made by PACT and what Panton said about responsibly improving “the quality of life for this and future generations of Caymanians”.
They said it is also in conflict with the National Tourism Plan, which aims to “protect our environment, celebrate our cultural heritage, whilst supporting a vibrant tourism economy that benefits the people”. However, the Department of Tourism supported the project in its original submissions to planning, though there has been no needs assessment for the facility and its potential impact.
Planning regulations were changed at the end of the last administration to allow for mixed-use buildings in the capital up to ten storeys. These amendments, which paved the way for this project, were introduced by then planning minister Joey Hew at one of the last legislative meetings of the previous administration.
However, the overall plan for the downtown area of the capital remains a work in progress, and the decision to approve this hotel development was made well ahead of a review of PlanCayman, including the full George Town district.
The proposed CI$80 million project by HPW Investments Ltd is for a 268,173 sq.ft hotel with about 231 rooms and an estimated occupancy of 450 people, as well as related amenities and retail space. the current plans also indicate that the hotel would have eleven storeys due to roof top amenities and the plan does not provide adequate parking.
Although the hotel project raises a number of issues and will have a direct impact on the immediate owners in the area, only one family had objected. Anne Briggs, a relative and spokesperson for that family who is being supported by Amplify Cayman, said she was invited to last Wednesday’s meeting to comment on the revised plan for the hotel but was not allowed to speak.
“I explained I was there as a proxy for my cousin, who had been invited to speak. After whispers and out of the room conversations, I was told I could sit and listen but was not allowed to address the board,” she related in a press statement announcing the appeal. “It felt like I was being explicitly silenced. I come from George Town and my cousin’s home is a beautiful example of our historic architecture. At what point did Caymanians lose the right to speak to their heritage and what is the purpose of the board if they don’t adhere to the policies of protecting our culture? We are disenfranchised to extinction.”
The historic family home was built in 1865 and is one of only a handful of buildings left in the Cayman Islands that represent the country’s built history.
Amplify Cayman said a comprehensive national development plan is urgently needed to take into account these types of projects that irreversibly change the face of the Cayman Islands and directly impact the vulnerable. They also submitted a letter expressing concerns surrounding policy, rezoning, infrastructure, heritage, procedural concerns and other matters to the PACT Government and Leader of the Opposition prior to the second hearing this week.
“Part of the objectives of the Amplify Cayman collective is to be a citizen’s voice to participate in the discussion and decisions that impact all of us. We encourage persons wishing to contribute towards a better, sustainable, equitable Cayman for this and future generations to support grassroots initiatives and open dialogue.
CNS Correction: A previous version of this article said that the project had been cleared by the CPA, whereas the case has been adjourned to the next meeting.
To provide time or pro bono support for the group or for more information email
amplifycayman@gmail.com
Read more about “Merrendale” on the National Trust website.
I don’t mind the idea of a hotel there. But why does it have to be so ugly? This beast is one giant block built out to the maximum it could be built on all sides.
It’s not emotions. If CNS is allowed to censor peoples posts all the time and call out “spreading misinformation”, then they too should be careful to get information correct before misinforming the public.
During the public part of this meeting when the applicant appeared, they admitted they didnt complete one of the conditions yet so it was obvious to all in the room that it would be adjourned. How do you get from that to saying that the CPA approved the conditions???
CNS: You are correct, we should be and are very careful to get facts right but occasionally mistakes happen, as they do in every media house from time to time, big or small. However, when it comes to our attention, as in this case, we correct it.
Lots of zoning was changed in the last administration at the last minute.
Don’t look over here though! Nothing to see here…
Duh
Merrendale. Celebrating Cayman’s racial diversity as long ago as 1940.
“ Planning regulations were changed at the end of the last administration to allow for mixed-use buildings in the capital up to ten storeys. These amendments, which paved the way for this project, were introduced by then planning minister Joey Hew at one of the last legislative meetings of the previous administration.”
Joey Hew did everything possible to help their supporters and friends no matter the costs to the Caymanian people. SMH
Follow the money…
Joey Joey Joey you again WHY?
With the PPM it’s always about greed and the simple things
Another special deal signed in the last days of the Joey Who legacy as minister of planning with no public consultation. How many of these is he directly reponsible for?
1:57 pm Why have public consultation on a private developer’s application which complies with Planning regulations?
I think they mean: Joey, then minister, changed the laws int he last 10 minutes of his administration, and without public consultation
A ten story hotel has no place in the Cayman Islands. Is the HPW Investments Ltd associated with Daddy Dart? Does Dart know he is ruining the Cayman Islands for the Caymanian people? I hope you enjoy hell, Mr. Dart!
1:31 pm Such a rude comment when you obviously know nothing about the applicant who is, by the way, Trevor Watkins and Jeremy Hurst.
I am no fan of many of the Dart projects, but you first ask if they are involved, then jump to an answer without proof, just to criticize.
You did your argument no favor by poisoning it with a conclusion without basis.
You can’t blame Dart for this one..
This hotel will compliment our cruise berthing facility nicely. Thanks PACT.
80 Million dollars spent for less than 500 people.
People don’t understand the housing costs that are going to be seen on the island in the next few years.
If you think 400-500k Is a lot for a 500sqft apartment.
Wait until you see what planning has approved years to come in secrets.
Ultra-high net worth individuals will take over Cayman.
Thank God. Our economic systems need them. They pay in and take nothing out. They are funding almost everything we get the benefit of from our government, from education to healthcare and tourism stipends.
CNS do you even bother to fact-check your stories?
You state that the objector “has filed an appeal after the Central Planning Authority granted planning permission for the project at a meeting last week because all the conditions set out by the previous board had been met by the developers”. This is factually incorrect on at least 2 points (1) the CPA did NOT approve the hotel last week. In fact it was approved by the (previous) CPA on 23rd June. (2) the (current) CPA did NOT agree that the conditions set by the (previous) CPA had been met.
CNS do you have a copy of the Notice of Appeal?
CNS: I think the issue is an editing fault (i.e. mine) and I’ve reworded it. Sorry. I don’t have a copy of the notice but Amplify Cayman might. Their email is at the end.
We (the CNS two-person team) go to great lengths to try to make sure that everything in our articles is accurate, but even huge news rooms with layers of fact-checkers sometimes make mistakes. You know that, right? In this case, it’s a minor technical issue. Planning has been approved. An appeal has been filed. The neighbours are upset.
Hold your horses, cowboy and tone down your emotions.
I disagree with CNS on everything COVID related, HOWEVER I would never use this kind of tone of voice figuratively speaking, or accuse them in laziness (“do you even bother”).
You have no idea what it takes for 2 people to run an online news source. I have great respect for the high quality journalism CNS represents.
High quality? By kindergarten standards
Where can we find the information for the CPA decision on 21 July?
CNS: It will eventually be posted here.
3:21 pm CNS you mean to tell us you don’t get a copy of the CPA decision list the day following the meeting? Wow, I’m surprised.
CNS: I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic.
CNS both sarcastic and curious.
CNS: OK. Ignoring the sarcasm, no we don’t.
CNS (re your reply to 1:08 pm) I don’t see where you have reworded (or retracted) anything. The article still states that the CPA’s conditions “have been met by the developers”. This is NOT true.
CNS: I reworded it to make it absolutely clear that the application was approved by the previous board with conditions. Wendy is in court right now so I can’t check with her but it’s a very rare for her to get stuff wrong.
Update: Wendy double checked and found that there was a misunderstanding over the info she received. The article has been corrected. As an explanation, she usually attends the CPA meetings in person but there was another meeting at the same time, so she had to get the info from a source. As said before, we really do try to be accurate but mistakes happen in every media house everywhere. Still, mea culpa. Or nostra culpae.
Developers violate the rules all the time and get excused “after the fact.” They still show up claiming “I didn’t know I needed a permit for mechanical land clearing” and never get a penalty. They constantly build too close to the ocean and the road and get approval because someone down the way previously got a board 30 years ago to let him build too close. Stop using old bad acts as “precedent” to justify more bad decisions that violate the plain language of the laws. The midnight change in zoning in George Town (without any plan for what would come next) is just one example how the developers get to do anything, but the people have no say at all. It’s amazing that the CPA couldn’t find a way to allow ONE lady to speak up about the monstrosity they were ramming through. (The only positive thing in all this is that it is nearly certain that this particular monstrosity will never be built. The negative is that the approval will be used as “precedent” even though no opposition was allowed.)
So what you are saying is that they should just build the hotel and then apply for after the fact permission? I like the way you think.
Local individuals violate the rules far more regularly than developers. Hundred of examples can be seen in plain sight every day. By the way, what on earth is going on with that property on Crewe Rd by the church? Planning approved?
Wow. Based on the lack of action by our robust law enforcers people could be left with the impression that we are corrupt.
I see the breaches too. Why is there no effective action?
so what is the objection? if anythig the new development will only enhance the ‘hertiage’ feel of the merren property.
Amplified Cayman is not a Company or Registered Charity in Cayman.
Who are they? What makes them expert in Town Planning and Development?
The National Trust on the other hand is a fantastic charity to support.
Amplify Cayman is a public advocacy group for sustainability to be a citizen’s voice to participate in the discussion and decisions that impact all of us. To provide time or pro bono support for the grassroots group you can visit their website or email for more info.
You didn’t answer the questions. Interestingly, yet unsurprisingly, neither does your website.
Its website is as opaque as the organization (if it can call itself that) itself.
2:57 pm Amplify Cayman – what exactly is your role in this appeal?
That doesn’t even make sense.
This whole hotel project is a stupid idea anyway. Tourists want to stay in beachfront hotels. Business people do too!
Besides, if we get enough business travel to justify a hotel like that, why aren’t we horribly concerned about denying all these business travelers while we keep our borders closed?
This hotel is exactly what will rejuvenate GT and put money into the pockets of Caymanians who own businesses and buildings there. One would have to be a moron to not let this pass!
If the thousands of people who go into town each day can’t revitalize GT, how qill 450 (at full capacity)do it.
Or an old family of rich people who don’t want to see the “other” Caymanians make anything
These “others” are not Caymanian.
What Caymanians own commercial buildings and businesses there? Everything has been outsourced, including Caymanians’ participation in their own economy.
Whose fault is that?
I blame Mac and Alden, in equal measure – but also acknowledge that whole departments of government charged with enforcing laws, did not.
Yep!
Who owns Scotia building now?
Who owns all of Island Jewelers now?
Who owns Piccadilly Centre now?
Who owns Margaritaville Grand Cayman now?
ALL one man.
I’m sure there is more…
Elisabethan square is now another one.
How about a list of who sold them all to Dart, that would be more interesting.
People really think past the false narrarive of trickle down economics!
They promised the same things about the cruise port which was nonsense.