No change in vaccination rate over weekend

Cayman residents celebrate getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Just 160 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday, which means that the percentage of the population who have had at least one shot remains stuck at 69%. The needle hasn’t moved at all on the rate of people who have received both doses, which has been stalled at 64% of the population since the 1 July. According to the latest figures, 45,691 people have been fully vaccinated but another 11,000 will need to be added to the total to reach government’s 80% national rate target.

If the borders are to reopen on 9 September, at least 1,350 people will need to have acquired both doses each week between now and then.

There were three positive COVID-19 test results among the travellers arriving this weekend, which means there are now four active cases of the virus among those in isolation, all of which are asymptomatic.