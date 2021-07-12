No change in vaccination rate over weekend
(CNS): Just 160 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday, which means that the percentage of the population who have had at least one shot remains stuck at 69%. The needle hasn’t moved at all on the rate of people who have received both doses, which has been stalled at 64% of the population since the 1 July. According to the latest figures, 45,691 people have been fully vaccinated but another 11,000 will need to be added to the total to reach government’s 80% national rate target.
If the borders are to reopen on 9 September, at least 1,350 people will need to have acquired both doses each week between now and then.
There were three positive COVID-19 test results among the travellers arriving this weekend, which means there are now four active cases of the virus among those in isolation, all of which are asymptomatic.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
I think those who are steadfast in not getting vaccinated will not change for any reason. We will be at a standstill for sure. Other reopening plans must be put in place because we will not see the 80%.
Since we are requiring work permit holders and visitors to be vaccinated what about the civil service? Visitors will first come into direct contact with airport, customs and immigration workers. Shouldn’t they too be vaccinated? What say you Mr Premier.
When is the official opening date?
Can’t vaccinate people who don’t exist.
Those that don’t want the shot will never change their minds. Open the border faster. It’s going to be impossible to keep the virus out once the border is opened. Either you deal with it vaccinated or risk dealing in with it without the vaccine. The UK is seeing soaring case counts but this metric is outdated and they agree. Few are being hospitalized or dying from this virus anymore in countries with a high population of vaccinated. Personal responsibility, remember those days??
This is hilarious…at this rate, it will be years before we open.
We have to go door to door and find the person’s not vaccinated and gently persuade them to take it for their own benefit
Is “gentle persuasion” the name of the baseball bat that you will be trying to coax them with!? Not as effective as free burgers but probably more satisfying. Joking of course… cough
well done to all those who have gotten vaccinated.
what is the response from pact to the current vaccination rate?….how/when will we reach 80%????
why are the selfish ignorant minority allowed to restrict the normal rights of the rest of us ????
What is the current percentage of Pact members who are vaccinated?
Well under 80%…
This is a farce.
PACT member or not, they still have a personal choice if they want the vaccine or not.