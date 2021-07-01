Neighbours object to football pitch floodlights

CIFA Headquarters

(CNS): An application by the Cayman Islands Football Association for pitch lights has riled up the organisation’s neighbours, who claim they are being disturbed enough already by rowdy footballers and fans. New floodlights at CIFA’s national ground in Prospect would put an end to any potential peace and quiet they have left, they claim. The application is due to be heard next week by the Central Planning Authority, which has stated on the agenda that the objectors’ concerns must be discussed, as well as the visual impact and whether the lights warrant approval.

The decision will be one of the first controversial decisions that the new CPA members will have to make. In this case, the peace and quiet of the residential community is pitched against the controversial football body and the needs of local players. Two families who have formally objected both base their concerns on the “ever-increasing nuisance that is being created by the users of the field”.

The objectors say the field is used from as early as 6:00am “by a rowdy group” that wakes nearby residents every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday. Although they have complained to CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker, he has failed to address the concerns. The objectors also complained about parking during games and training, as well as “instances of loud music being played day and night”, all of which will be compounded if the pitch can be used after dark.

This additional noise and traffic will also disrupt bedtime for young children and the bright lights themselves will impact many resident. “Based on the fact that CIFA has not addressed our concerns and complaints regarding early morning usage of the field, we have little belief that their decision making will factor the surrounding residents of Poindexter Road,” the objectors said.

However, with all football players in Cayman either in work or school during the day, the need especially for the national teams to play and train at night is evident, and that means floodlights. The application is for four LED Light Posts which will be located on Poindexter Road.