Needle still stuck on national vaccine rate
(CNS): Following the reopening on the clinic on Tuesday, the number of additional people vaccinated, released by public health officials, revealed that the needle on the national rate remains stuck. Just 113 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination over the last day and another 90 got their second. This means the national rate of those who are now fully vaccinated remains at 67%, while 70% of the population has had at least one jab.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, all of today’s test results for the coronavirus were negative. There are currently ten active cases of the virus among the 1,027 people in quarantine and isolation, four of whom are suffering symptoms with one person still in hospital.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
We need 9,389 second doses in the next six weeks to hit 80% by September 9th (as per the government plan).
Of those second doses, 7,095 would still need first doses, which would have to be administered in the next 3 weeks to allow for second doses by Sept 9th. That is 2,365 first doses in each of the next three weeks.
Unfortunately, 0% chance of reaching goal by Sept 9th. So what is plan B? (Can we at least allow residents to freely travel and add some flights after Sept 9th)?
I have been saying for a few weeks, we have essentially reached a saturation point of willing people, and are now just down to trickles each day.
First up, the population figure is a flat out lie. PACT has no intention of opening the border.
Is CIG ever going to realize there is not a snowball’s chance in hell that we will reach the 80% mark? They must be living in a fantasy land if they believe this will happen.