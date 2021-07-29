Needle still stuck on national vaccine rate

(CNS): Following the reopening on the clinic on Tuesday, the number of additional people vaccinated, released by public health officials, revealed that the needle on the national rate remains stuck. Just 113 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination over the last day and another 90 got their second. This means the national rate of those who are now fully vaccinated remains at 67%, while 70% of the population has had at least one jab.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, all of today’s test results for the coronavirus were negative. There are currently ten active cases of the virus among the 1,027 people in quarantine and isolation, four of whom are suffering symptoms with one person still in hospital.