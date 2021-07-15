‘Needle’ finally moves on vaccine rate

Pastor Dave Jorge of First Baptist Church is given COVID-19 jab

(CNS): It has taken two weeks for the national COVID-19 vaccination rate to move up just 1%. The needle finally moved from 64% to 65% on Wednesday but the number of people taking up the first shot remains stalled at 69%, after just 66 came forward to begin the two-dose course. According to the demographics of those who have had at least one dose, well over 80% of all those aged over 40 have been vaccinated.

But the problem remains among the youngest members of the community. Just 37% of those aged between 12 and 18 have had their first shot. That number increases as the population ages: 69% of adults between 18 and 30, 77% between 30 and 40, 83% between 40 and 50, 86% between 50 and 60, and 88% of those over 60.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Premier Wayne Panton begged people to get vaccinated so that the borders can open safely. But government has not yet said what will happen on 9 September, the day when the requirement to isolate is scheduled to be dropped for travellers with a verifiable vaccination history, if the target of 80% of the Cayman population has not been reached.

While the vaccine is doing its job and preventing those infected with COVID-19 from becoming ill, the virus is still spreading. The premier noted today that there are now 1,147 active cases in the British Virgin Islands, where opening the borders too soon resulted in a surge of infections. However, unlike Cayman, only around 31% of the population in the BVI has been fully vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Two people there have died recently and there are 18 people in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care. With the advanced community transmission now happening, BVI’s epidemiologist is predicting there could be as many as 5,500 cases of COVID in the next two weeks.

“That will constitute a public health disaster for them as much as it would for us,” Panton said Wednesday, as he begged people to get vaccinated. The premier pointed out that of the 18 people in hospital in BVI, 17 were not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, given that Cayman’s borders are still closed, there is still no community transmission here and has not been for over one year. There were no new positive cases among the 531 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day and there are just two active non-symptomatic cases among the 1,118 travellers currently in isolation and quarantine.