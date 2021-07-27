NCC clarifies ability to direct CPA via DoE

Unauthorized work taking place at Balboa Beach in July 202 (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): The National Conservation Council voted on a motion at its latest meeting to clarify its ability to delegate certain functions of the council to the director of the Department of Environment, as provided for in the National Conservation Act. Almost four years ago, the NCC delegated its power to direct agencies, mainly the Central Planning Authority, to turn down projects that threaten the environment to the DoE director.

But a recent finding of the Planning Appeals Tribunal challenged the director’s ability to act on behalf of the NCC to direct the CPA to turn down an application in relation to the controversial Balbao Beach development.

Since the conservation law was passed more than eight years ago, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, who is also a member of the NCC, has used that delegated power to direct the CPA to turn down applications in relation to only two developments, Balboa Beach and a project in West Bay on the beach at Boggy Sands.

In both cases it was because there were few, if any, mitigating circumstances that could prevent these projects from causing further damage to the marine environment. But with the recent successful appeal by the owners of the Waterfront Centre, the developers behind the Balboa Beach project, this one tool that the NCC has to protect the shoreline from the very worst kind of development has been undermined.

As a result the council voted on another motion to make it clear that the DoE director, based on consultation, research and technical evidence, can direct the CPA on the NCC’s behalf and put a stop on specific types of individual developments that pose a threat to the environment that simply cannot be mitigated, meeting the intent and purpose of the conservation law.

The motion confirmed that pursuant to “Section 3(13) of the Act, the Council delegates to the Director all functions and powers of the Council under section 41 of the Act, including but not limited to the issuing of instructions under section 41(5), the imposition of conditions under section 41(5)(a) and binding instructions to an originating authority under section 41(5)(b) directing the originating authority to refuse to agree to or refuse to proceed with the proposed action. D) This delegation of functions and powers to the Director under section 3(13) of the Act includes, but is not limited to receiving, processing, imposing conditions or directing refusal at the Director’s discretion, executing and communicating such decisions/actions.”

Given that it is the DoE and not the NCC that has the technical expertise, every decision made by the NCC in any event is informed by the work undertaken and the advice given by the scientists working at the department, who are employed because of their qualifications.

When it comes to major projects or planning applications made for waterfront development, the DoE never fails to undertake the necessary screening and assessments to ensure it submits the information to planning in time for each meeting. Despite the elevation that the conservation law was supposed to give that advice, the environmental considerations submitted by the DoE to the CPA have rarely prevented any development from going ahead or even led to much more than the most superficial conditions to mitigate potential harm to the environment.

The only time that the DoE can go beyond recommendations and advice on mitigation is when there are no mitigating measures that can be taken to stop very serious environmental damage. However, the recent successful challenge to this power has raised sufficient concern for the NCC to lead to this ratification.