National vaccine rate stalls at 64%

(CNS): Just 232 people had their first COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend, according to the latest figures from public health officials, which has barely moved the national coverage rate since Friday. The rate for first doses remained at 68% on Tuesday, with still only 64% having completed the two-dose course. Cayman remains several thousand doses away from getting to around 75% of the country fully vaccinated in order to safely open the borders.

Although the government launched a new campaign to urge people to get the shot and take the country “one step closer” to the opening of the border, so far it is having little impact.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 685 COVID-19 test were carried out since Friday and one traveller has tested positive. There are just four active cases of the virus among 1,137 people in isolation, with just one person in hospital still suffering symptoms.

