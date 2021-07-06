National vaccine rate stalls at 64%
(CNS): Just 232 people had their first COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend, according to the latest figures from public health officials, which has barely moved the national coverage rate since Friday. The rate for first doses remained at 68% on Tuesday, with still only 64% having completed the two-dose course. Cayman remains several thousand doses away from getting to around 75% of the country fully vaccinated in order to safely open the borders.
Although the government launched a new campaign to urge people to get the shot and take the country “one step closer” to the opening of the border, so far it is having little impact.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 685 COVID-19 test were carried out since Friday and one traveller has tested positive. There are just four active cases of the virus among 1,137 people in isolation, with just one person in hospital still suffering symptoms.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
.
Category: Health, health and safety
Here is an idea.
Why not let people vaccinated here in the Cayman Islands by HSA travel in and without the need for isolate, apart from an arrival test and the time it takes to clear them?
We discriminate against all other countries except the UK so whats the difference?
This would be a huge carrot to dangle in-front of people to get vaccinated, Its also a great way to test our systems before a full opening as well.
Children under 12 can get this virus.
They cannot yet be vaccinated. Can they be factored into the conversation please?
The impression many have is that children are at no risk from this disease. This is false. A retrospective cohort study published recently in Nature found that among 12,306 lab-confirmed pediatric COVID-19 patients in the United States, almost 18 percent needed critical-care services, and 4.1 percent required mechanical ventilation. We don’t know how many cases go unconfirmed, so this study leaves important questions unanswered. But clearly, COVID-19 is a killer: Last year, it made the top-10 list of causes of pediatric death in the United States.
Everyone who COULD get the vaccine but chooses not to is a potential host, who can incubate and potentially mutate the virus, and pass it on to the unprotected children living on the island, as well as those few who cannot be vaccinated.
The vaccine is obviously not the golden ticket, that much is clear.
Open the bloody border. I sense a legal challenge because taking a persons liberty to move around is unethical when you are not enforcing the vaccine. People have had long enough. If they catch it when the border opens that’s their own fault. You cannot hold people who have had the good sense to get vaccinated to ransom. Open the border!!!
No border opening date, no vaccine.
It is time to restore daily commercial flights.
Keep a short quarantine in place, but seriously enough already, those that do not want to get vaccinated will suffer the consequences.
And those that can’t be vaccinated? Do you wish the, to suffer too?
All two of them can stay home if need be.
It is so hard, i know.
Our thoughts are with those whose doctors do not recommend them getting the vaccine.
They can wear masks, social distance, take Vitamin D and keep a supply of Ivermectin.
However we can no longer allow Caymanians to continue to suffer severe poverty, hopelessness and isolation due to what is a manageable risk.
And for all them that can be which is the vast majority….We should suffer then?
They need to manage their own risk the same as they always have. They are at higher risk from all respitory virus but no one was shouting to shut the border pre covid.
Covid will never dissappear.
Change the planet if you can’t get vaccinated.
Here’s a quick start..
1.Make it mandatory for all work permit holders NOW.
2. Set a date for reopening the border and remind those that that are not yet vaccinated that they should do so.
3. Incorporate in the health insurance law that those who refuse to take the vaccine will have to buy additional coverage to offset any hospitalization so that it is not a burden on Government.
4. Any employees working face to face with the public must wear a mask at all times and where ever possible, social distance.
And once again more nonsense is spouted. You seriously think a discriminatory law to help health insurance providers profit is the answer? Then you must include all those that smoke, drink and are overweight?
There is also talk of a booster, yet they want 7000 more people. All just nonsense now. Everyone is on the same page vaccinated or not, just open up. People have made their decisions. Respect these decisions and move on. Enough is enough.
7000 nonexistent people , invented by Civil Servants with not a care in the world, yet.
Seems we are opening up September 1st. Twice daily flights with Cayman Airways OR is our own airline selling ghost flights……..AGAIN?
Open the border!!
They’ve had a bazillion chances for vaccines. Obviously they don’t want them. Announce opening date!
Why the number of children a secret? What percentage of the adult population are vaccinated and at what point does the government accept that some of these will simply not get the vaccine.
The UK population is 21% under 18. If we are generous and assume 15% are under 18 here this leaves roughly 60,000 adults to vaccinate. If 10% refuse that leaves an achievable target of 54,000.
If 54,000 is not acceptable then we expect the 12 to 17 year old to make up the numbers. Does the data support vaccinating them, probably not. Parents need to be allowed to make an informed choice here.
It is disheartening and frustrating that a fully vaccinated Caymanian resident has zero incoming or outgoing flight options for the rest of this summer (and hope that whenever September flights are posted we can win the booking lottery — they were never posted for August and somehow were sold out).
Not even talking tourists. But please allow a few more flights a week. Getting a few hundred more reluctant people vaccinated is not going to make a damn difference.
Even though I am vaccinated, I see the govt is actually just playing a game and has no intention of opening based on number of people vaccinated. I agree with those protesting now as there is no point to being vaccinated as it has no impact on the reopening decision. If I could I would also refuse because I don’t want to be played.
I am feeling this way too. They have moved the goalposts too many times. Nothing sits right any more or makes any sense.
Well, you have harvested those who wanted to get vaccinated in the first place, you have got those that could be bribed into getting vaccinated, and you have made the vaccination available to 12 years olds and up. And that’s it – short of providing the unvaccinated with a compelling reason to get themselves and their kids vaccinated, do you honestly think those numbers are going to magically grow to 70% let alone the 80% level Wayne was referring to? So what’s the plan now? Just wait and hope it all magically goes away?
That is the plan. The reason is simple. A decision does not need to be made!
Borders not opening… Customers might leave.
take the damn shot and open the damn borders! enough is enough. At some point all those who don’t take it are the ones taking the risk…so open the border and let the chips fall where they may
Maybe the government should revisit the actual population number. Ensure only residents and not tourists, digital nomads and such are included in the “71,100” population number.
Until I see a breakdown to justify the leap in population from +/-65,000 pre-Covid to over 71,000 now, I will find it hard to believe.
Or was the pre-Covid number drastically inaccurate?
The pre Covid number was drastically inaccurate.
Pathetic but enough is enough. Open the border. Don’t let unvaccinated travel and make them wear masks and socially distance and not be allowed to work in tourist facing jobs. Get a grip and get in the real world basically.
Open the border!
Open the border NOW!
Open the borders!!!
The border, OPEN!
Then what are we going to do with all the Travel Time phones we just bought?
No bobo that is far too much work!
Would rather ‘work from home’ aka watching TV while on Gov payroll.
…said the BVI tourism industry. So the government did, to vaccinated tourists only. Within a month there are 480 known cases, one dead, and EVERY industry in the BVI is now effectively shut down.
Experience is best gained learning from the mistakes of others.
You talk rubbish. I’m in the BVI and we have a nighttime curfew now and thats it,
It is also fact that it was the unvaccinated that caused this to happen, and with the low vaccination numbers here it was sure to happen.
Could you please explain to the Caymanian public what has happened to all the childcare institutions, schools and summer camps in the BVI? Just asking since you claim a nighttime curfew is the only indignity you are facing?
Could you please also explain how at least 17% of persons with Covid in the BVI are fully vaccinated, if the whole issue is the fault of the unvaccinated?
You talking rubbish. I’m in the BVI and we have a nighttime curfew now and thats it,
It is also fact that it was the unvaccinated that caused this to happen, and with the low vaccination numbers here it was sure to happen.
BVI has 31% of the population fully vaxed.
And we have twice that!
They had very low vaccination rate and no quarantine. Poor comparison, based off fear.
So an open border is not a fair comparison? Are you agreeing that we need to keep quarantine in place, including for the vaccinated?
Well learn from Bahamas what happens when expats are made to feel unwelcome. Harbour Street should have been renamed Pindling Dr.
I don’t think any of you are of us. I think you are mostly spoiled brats that want to shop. Don’t you get that the government is wrangling with information that indicates other places just like this were besieged by the variants as soon as they did a soft opening?
You people don’t care about the real safety of Cayman. You want to go play and come back here to enjoy your cushy lifestyle. There are real people struggling here, people who lost their jobs and don’t have a clear avenue toward a viable future.
Covid is a lifechanging thing for all of us. We treasure our elderly and all our people. Just chill out. When the rest of the world can fully open, we will know it and all will rejoice.
Open the borders!
You treasure them so get them
Vaccinated.