MPs clear CI$3.5 million for wages in 2021

Speaker McKeeva Bush in Finance Committee

(CNS): Elected members ensured that they will all be paid their newly increased salaries and additional benefits this week when an amendment was added to the supplementary appropriations bill for the 2021 budget to vote for the cash required to cover the cost of running Parliament and their wages. Some CI$3.5 million has been set aside to cover the annual salaries and benefits of politicians and the cost for their constituency offices as well as the money needed to run the House. The pay hike was already approved by the previous Cabinet and voted for before the end of the last administration but it fell to the new government to find the money.

What exactly each MP receives is not clear from the documents, and the details of politicians’ pay or how money is being used by the Parliament was not detailed as the members took the vote. But more than CI$527,000 was added to the previous budget to pay MPs and to run the parliament.

Senior Clerk Zena Merren-Chin, now the chief officer of the Parliament Management Commission, explained that the increase in relation to the staff at the House of Parliament was due to the new autonomy of the institution that led to an increase in pay for existing staff and a new deputy post.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who is also now the ‘manager’ of Parliament, a position almost akin to a minister with Merren-Chin as chief officer, raised the issue about the positions being recruited. He said he was not involved in this but implied that he had concerns about the recruitment of staff.

Bush said he had some “grievances… about how it was being done”. He said that while a minister would not be involved in the recruitment of civil servants, things were “different” at the Parliament and that he should “know something about who was going to be where”.

Little more was said about the issue but Chris Saunders, the Finance Committee chairperson, suggested that the original law had envisioned that the chief officer would deal with staff issues at the House of Parliament. However, Bush argued that the “manager”, or presiding officer, would have overall responsibility. He made it clear that he was not prepared to take the blame or criticisms that may follow, as he disputed Saunders’ position that the issues he was raising should be discussed at the next management council meeting.