More people to get better access to free healthcare

Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): All clients of the Needs Assessment Unit are being given access to healthcare via the Health Services Authority’s CayHealth Programme. Since 2010 when it was first launched, CayHealth has covered only a limited number of clients through the NAU, a subsidiary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), but now the programme is being expanded to include everyone receiving care through the unit.

With the cost of healthcare in this population group rising rapidly, and with high cost, high risk healthcare conditions common in this group, officials said efficient and cost effective care was needed.

Healthcare costs for indigent Caymanians who don’t have health insurance is usually covered directly by government, which is spending tens of millions of dollars every year picking up the hospital tab. The CayHealth programme aims to cover these people by improving access to care at an earlier stage by pairing individuals with a primary general practitioner who will provide ongoing quality medical care, maintain their medical records and assist them with referrals for additional care.

Those on the programme will also have the benefits of accessing care at the health centre in the district where they reside and have the healthcare team at those centres coordinate access to specialists and overseas care if necessary.

“Selecting a district health centre and a preferred general practitioner will facilitate more personalized care,” Director of Primary Health Care and Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said. “Having a personal physician who knows your complete medical history will help to improve your medical condition and consistency of care, especially if you have been referred overseas.”

Over the coming weeks, all those whose care is provided through the DCFS will receive personal correspondence advising of the assignment to a primary care physician (PCP) and further details on the programme, Dr Williams-Rodriguez added.

Clients on the Sister Islands will access care from any of the five physicians at the Faith Hospital, and assignment of a preferred general practitioner will be decided based on the physician from whom medical care is usually received.