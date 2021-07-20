Minivan driver killed in dump truck crash

Scene of crash (from social media)

(CNS): A 63-year-old man has been killed in the sixth fatal collision in the Cayman Islands so far this year. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital this morning after he was freed from the minivan he was driving by fire crews following a collision with a dump truck in Bodden Town. The crash happened at around 11:20am today, Tuesday 20 July, on Bodden Town Road, close to Governor Russell Beach. The man was driving a silver Toyota Noah heading east when he collided with the dump truck, which was travelling west. Police said the truck driver was uninjured and they are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the TRPU at 649-6254.