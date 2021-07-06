McTaggart hits back over stipend provision

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers his message via video on Friday

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, the former finance minister, is defending his role during the previous administration after the current minister, Chris Saunders, criticised the PPM for not making any provisions to cover the cost of stipends for tourism workers impacted by COVID-19, either at the current rate or with the increase that the former premier promised on the campaign trail.

In the pre-election economic update, the last government did not include the stipend beyond the end of May, skewing the deficit projections. However, McTaggart claimed he was right not to, based on “the principle that a government leaving office shouldn’t financially bind a new government”, as he challenged Saunders revised deficit predictions.

In a press statement at the end of last week and coming ahead of the PACT Government’s strategic policy statement, McTaggart appeared keen to take an offensive position against the new finance minister while defending his own legacy in the job.

“I am proud of the vastly improved financial position that the two governments that I have been a part of have achieved,” he said. “It is our strong fiscal health that has greatly assisted us over these past 15 months as we have fought Covid. The Progressives-led coalition governments have left behind a solid foundation and successful policies on which the PACT Government can build.”

The Progressives have made it obvious that they will be targetting the PACT government’s inexperience in political office as its main weapon of opposition. Continuing this theme, McTaggart said Saunders’ recent “curious comments” regarding the current state of public finances “could be that the minister may not understand how government truly works and is simply wrong”, or an effort to create public doubt regarding his stewardship. He said Saunders’ explanation over the stipend meant that he was either unaware of how the process works or was being deliberately misleading.

McTaggart claimed that Saunders’ new revised 2020 deficit prediction of $87 million has emerged post-election and somehow has nothing to do with the former Unity government, as he had previously relied on the Pre-Election Economic and Finance Update (PREFU) during PACT’s first press briefing in May.

“No mention was made of any concern regarding the information contained in the PREFU, including the estimates for 2020 and 2021. So, it appears that whatever adjustments were made to the 2020 year-end results occurred after the election and seemingly after his first press briefing,” McTaggart stated.

“I trust the financial secretary, the accountant general, and the ministry staff who prepared the 2020 year-end financial results back in March,” McTaggart stated. “I have some difficulty believing that they would have gotten their March figures that wrong. The change looks to have occurred under the minister’s watch but hopefully not under his direction. And so, I eagerly await the minister’s explanation as to what accounted for this supposed increase in the 2020 fiscal year-end deficit. I hope, though, that he has a better rationale for this increase than the one he offered for the increase in the estimated population numbers.”