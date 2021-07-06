McTaggart hits back over stipend provision
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, the former finance minister, is defending his role during the previous administration after the current minister, Chris Saunders, criticised the PPM for not making any provisions to cover the cost of stipends for tourism workers impacted by COVID-19, either at the current rate or with the increase that the former premier promised on the campaign trail.
In the pre-election economic update, the last government did not include the stipend beyond the end of May, skewing the deficit projections. However, McTaggart claimed he was right not to, based on “the principle that a government leaving office shouldn’t financially bind a new government”, as he challenged Saunders revised deficit predictions.
In a press statement at the end of last week and coming ahead of the PACT Government’s strategic policy statement, McTaggart appeared keen to take an offensive position against the new finance minister while defending his own legacy in the job.
“I am proud of the vastly improved financial position that the two governments that I have been a part of have achieved,” he said. “It is our strong fiscal health that has greatly assisted us over these past 15 months as we have fought Covid. The Progressives-led coalition governments have left behind a solid foundation and successful policies on which the PACT Government can build.”
The Progressives have made it obvious that they will be targetting the PACT government’s inexperience in political office as its main weapon of opposition. Continuing this theme, McTaggart said Saunders’ recent “curious comments” regarding the current state of public finances “could be that the minister may not understand how government truly works and is simply wrong”, or an effort to create public doubt regarding his stewardship. He said Saunders’ explanation over the stipend meant that he was either unaware of how the process works or was being deliberately misleading.
McTaggart claimed that Saunders’ new revised 2020 deficit prediction of $87 million has emerged post-election and somehow has nothing to do with the former Unity government, as he had previously relied on the Pre-Election Economic and Finance Update (PREFU) during PACT’s first press briefing in May.
“No mention was made of any concern regarding the information contained in the PREFU, including the estimates for 2020 and 2021. So, it appears that whatever adjustments were made to the 2020 year-end results occurred after the election and seemingly after his first press briefing,” McTaggart stated.
“I trust the financial secretary, the accountant general, and the ministry staff who prepared the 2020 year-end financial results back in March,” McTaggart stated. “I have some difficulty believing that they would have gotten their March figures that wrong. The change looks to have occurred under the minister’s watch but hopefully not under his direction. And so, I eagerly await the minister’s explanation as to what accounted for this supposed increase in the 2020 fiscal year-end deficit. I hope, though, that he has a better rationale for this increase than the one he offered for the increase in the estimated population numbers.”
See McTaggart’s statement below:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Parliament will be in session next week; let us do our part— listen to the radio, tune in to the TV or go to YouTube and let’s be informed. All of these people work for us, so let us keep track of how they are performing both at constituency and ministry level.
These politicians all are getting paid so who cares about anything else? It’s all lip service. Open the borders, move on.
PPM trolls are in full effect!
Poor Roy, still trying to find something to do or complain about to stay relevant.
Roy, you and the PPM are no longer relevant. Get that through your thick skulls..
Thank God for Roy.
I wish we still had an experienced professional in charge of our finances than a wannabe accountant with a background no professional should have.
it doesn’t matter how big the deficit is…how are we going to manage when the country is losing $20m per month?
no-plan-ppm followed by no-plan-pact is a disaster for cayman.
Saunders isn’t used to an opposition who actually knows something and will do something. Saunders idea of the ‘job’ of opposition and Roy’s will be quite different. Keep them on their toes ppm and stop the bs rookies.
Borders are opening September 1st as Cayman Airways is selling twice daily flight.
Finally some of us can get beck to work!
Incorrect!!
Read the news from the BVI, and cancel your reservation before it gets cancelled for you.
BVI only at 33% fully vaccinated though. They had to know an outbreak was going to happen with that low of an uptake of the vaccine.
The news from BVI is suboptimal and not going to help our government look to reopen, but it does appear that the main problems in BVI may be a very low vaccination rate AND not requiring unvaccinated children to quarantine at all (not even 5 days plus negative test as in eg UK).
Unfortunately those are just ghost flights.
12.59pm Cayman Airways needs to tell us how much money it’s losing every hour, it has to be an all time record even for them. If we want to get our tourists back we need North American airlines to start flying here again asap.
Does anyone care what he has to say anymore? Is he even relevant?
Genuine question here. I just feel like he’s grasping at straws.
Saunders is definitely grasping at straws. And no Saunders is really not relevant.
He probably still cries himself to sleep every night because he is not premier.
He was just the front boy as Alden was still going to run the show!
12.23pm You will also be crying yourself to sleep very soon under Pact because he in not premier.
Not having Alden and his huge ego is enough for me as well as all his flunkies (Joey & Jon-Jon)! Thank goodness the PPM did not stay in power.
Thank you Roy. Misleading people about complex financial issues is not on. Esp inappropriate + inaccurate blame.
I have to stand up for Chris Saunders on this one, he is not misleading anyone. In order to mislead he would have to have some basic understanding of what he has seen/read/been told etc. and then try to change it. The simple truth is that he is completely lost when it comes to financial matters, and it’s not just with him as Minister of Finance, he has been clueless in every financial post that he has ever held.
He also needs to advise his relatives about the law requiring pensions to be paid.
A certain group do not pay holiday, sick pay, overtime, pensions or health insurance plus make the employees pay for their own permit and find their own work to boot. Was told by one rich person, that is the Cayman way and help keep the development costs down. Thank you all you wonderful politicians! Lets give a few more duty concessions while your at it.
I truly questioned Mr. Saunders competence by listening to him. He sounds very ignorant. He needs to calm down, take time to understand government finance protocols and do as he learns, and stop blaming the previous government. if he messed up the end of the 4 years he will have to give account to the people , not the previous government. Stop playing blame games!
I know people who worked worked w Chris who say the same thing. Question his comprehension.
How about the way he read his statement at the last briefing. No inflection, just words on a page, no real comprehension. Roy is right to query this discrepancy. It is millions.
I worked him,found and saw the complete opposite. My guess you are an ex politician who just can get over the loss – probobolity of guess? 98% right
That’s Chris…lot of wings flappin but no birds flyin