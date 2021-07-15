McTaggart goes on PACT attack
(CNS): The opposition leader wasted no time setting out the opposition stall in his first address to the new Parliament on Thursday, going on the attack against the PACT Government. Roy McTaggart accused the government of leaving the country adrift, taking too long to set out its policies, criticised its border opening plans and derided all of the moves the new government has already made since taking office. He also fanned the flames of rumours about divisions among those in the new PACT Government.
In his response to the Strategic Policy Statement tabled yesterday, McTaggart said it “did not amount to much given the time it took them to say what their collective plans are”.
Although his party lost the election, McTaggart nevertheless disagreed that the country had voted for new leadership. He said that “over the last three months, we have had a remarkable absence of leadership” and that PACT’s silence had been broken only by cancelling policies of the previous administration, as he went on to laud the arguable success and importance of the George Town shuttle bus service and the farmer’s support programme.
Referring to the announcement that the tourism stipend will stop at the end of November, McTaggart compared the tourism minister to the Grinch for “cancelling Christmas for the more than 3,000 tourism workers and their families who rely on the stipend to get by in these tough times”.
In the very critical and long address, the leader of the opposition attempted to compare the ministerial experience of the opposition bench with the political newcomers in Panton’s Cabinet and offered to help them if they listened to the PPM team.
“We in the opposition have said that we do understand that the lack of experience in the current government will hamper getting things done. That is inevitable even if undesirable,” he said. Given that the last government’s front bench was returned to office, he claimed that the public still supported their policies, which PACT should adopt. He said they would be pressing for the PPM’s policies to be adopted, as they owed it to the “thousands who voted for that plan”.
Criticising the PACT approach to open borders, McTaggart said their population numbers were wrong, despite interjections from Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who explained they came from the very same national statistics office that the opposition leader had presided over when he was finance minister.
McTaggart also said the 80% target for national vaccination would be impossible to achieve. He argued for a set date for full border reopening in September even in the face of concerns about the resurgence of the virus due to the more infectious variants. The opposition leader argued that a set opening date would spur people to get their shots, knowing that the risk of infection would increase. He said the PACT target of 27 January was not even a real date and that in reality they did not have a plan.
While McTaggart said he might support some of the PACT policies, such as the programme to feed children in schools, he said wanted to see much more detail, as he continued to criticise PACT for a lack of cohesive polices more than three months after taking office. The opposition leader constantly alluded to the contrast between the opposition’s stated policy platform versus what he implied was still a vague offering from government, a theme that is likely to shape this opposition’s term.
Given that the PPM (plus one aligned independent) is an established political group, PACT can expect to face concerted pressure on their policies from the opposition, which will be in a position to present a united front against them, unlike the more fractured opposition the previous Unity government faced.
Following McTaggart’s response to the government motion to adopt the SPS, no other members rose to speak on the motion. Therefore, instead of there being several more days of debate, as had been expected, Parliament was adjourned to allow the premier to wrap it up today, Thursday 17 July.
See McTaggart’s full address in the CNS Library or watch the SPS response below:
PACT has stated their primary objective repeatedly.
Wokeness, above all else.
Some just haven’t been listening.
If you look closely, you can see the strings.
It is fundamentally not credible for PPM to criticize PACT on environmental and development issues.
This is a time for PPM to collaborate with bipartisan politics. It is sour grapes and childish to play politics and stir up trouble for troubles sake.
PACT assessed needs and planned an approach to the mess McTaggart and his disgusting coalition had left. McTaggart’s idea of government is pushing through nefarious but personally lucrative government projects/contracts, approving development projects for the brotherhood, and supporting woman beating political partners. McTaggart should follow Alden and the rest and just shut up and collect their salaries.
in response to the rambling non-specific sps by pact….ppm should come up with a concrete list of proposals that they would introduce.
time for a real opposition in cayman.
PPM’s plans were self interested and could never be opening proposed….they don’t have a clue how to run a government.
They did make proposals. CNS just did not talk about them. But listen to the video yourself.
CNS: We also posted the entire speech in the Library. Link at the bottom.
Problem is that the PPM is devoid of clear policy ideas. Very easy to attack every policy but much harder to have some policy solutions.
as bad as ppm were…they now have an oprtunity to be a meaningful opposition.
thye have an open goal with the inexperience and incompetent start by pact….
not overly impressed by roy and ppm so far.
A meaningful opposition would needs to address the issues…not the personalities of the government members. Roy has an amazing ego for such an incompetent politician.
I don’t think he’s wrong about pact probably not getting along. I will say as a prospect district voter it’s very unfortunate that Sabrina last HQ is across from the park for our children that still isn’t finished. Wondering if the rest of the funds were pocketed and they have no intention of finishing it.
The PPM has only ever worked for themselves so don’t know how to work with a government for the people.
I have seen CNS also highlight that PACT have several differences and Wayne may have a challenge getting some of his environmental and other plans done. So if Roy is fanning any flames they are also being stirred on CNS. And I suspect both are right.
Check with Alden as that is in his district
It’s extremely concerning to watch the PPM fan the flames of political instability in this country.
That’s the role of the opposition.
No the opposition should be earnestly evaluation and critiquing as necessary the government’s policies and proposals. The PPM is incapable of this so really just opposing losing leadership. Roy is a joke.
Did you sleep through the election campaign and the days that followed up until Wayne embraced McKeeva and formed a government?
Check Sandra’s facebook page to see if she kept any videos of the wonderful things PACT supporters were doing as they went from district to district like Tonton Macoutes.
Give it a rest Roy.. You sound like a broken record!
I agree, people just hate that the Opposition is right. And I didnt even support them before until now. You dont have to hate someone becauae they are correct. I didnt support PPM because of the development plans they had, but at this point PACT is no better.
It is still early days. As the saying goes “Rome wasn’t built in a day”. A lot of the problems PACT is currently facing were inherited from the PPM when they took office. People need to be patient.
There is a lot of talk that PACT has no re-opening plan and they want the borders shut indefinitely but remember it was Alden and his cronies in PPM that also wanted the borders to remain closed as COVID continues to rampage around the world. It seems people have short memories on this matter.
We urgently need Honorable Alden and his team to take over and bring the country back to normalcy. Our developers will leave and the country will be without jobs and money. Please Honorable Roy get us back to greatness!
Cha! We need to keep the PPM AWAY!
I will have some of what you are drinking!!
Let them leave, let the PPM departure and other so called stalwarts be a lesson.
Bring back our PPM and the greatest Premier Alden!
Maybe some of the newly minted PACT Ministers decided to follow the old adage of better to remain silent and be thought a fool…..
The PPM gave nothing to debate….just continued to cry about losing leadership.
All PACT Minsters should debated the SPS nimrod. Replying to anything the PPM may have said is just argument.
Wayne spoke for half an hour and really said nothing. Roy spoke on substantive things, gave suggestions and critiqued the Government’s SPS. I suspect the PACT did not expect Roy to say as much as he did on policy and were unprepared. Not one could speak despite Wayne looking around at them expectantly and the speaker waiting on them. Sad really.