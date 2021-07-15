McTaggart goes on PACT attack

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart responds to the SPS

(CNS): The opposition leader wasted no time setting out the opposition stall in his first address to the new Parliament on Thursday, going on the attack against the PACT Government. Roy McTaggart accused the government of leaving the country adrift, taking too long to set out its policies, criticised its border opening plans and derided all of the moves the new government has already made since taking office. He also fanned the flames of rumours about divisions among those in the new PACT Government.

In his response to the Strategic Policy Statement tabled yesterday, McTaggart said it “did not amount to much given the time it took them to say what their collective plans are”.

Although his party lost the election, McTaggart nevertheless disagreed that the country had voted for new leadership. He said that “over the last three months, we have had a remarkable absence of leadership” and that PACT’s silence had been broken only by cancelling policies of the previous administration, as he went on to laud the arguable success and importance of the George Town shuttle bus service and the farmer’s support programme.

Referring to the announcement that the tourism stipend will stop at the end of November, McTaggart compared the tourism minister to the Grinch for “cancelling Christmas for the more than 3,000 tourism workers and their families who rely on the stipend to get by in these tough times”.

In the very critical and long address, the leader of the opposition attempted to compare the ministerial experience of the opposition bench with the political newcomers in Panton’s Cabinet and offered to help them if they listened to the PPM team.

“We in the opposition have said that we do understand that the lack of experience in the current government will hamper getting things done. That is inevitable even if undesirable,” he said. Given that the last government’s front bench was returned to office, he claimed that the public still supported their policies, which PACT should adopt. He said they would be pressing for the PPM’s policies to be adopted, as they owed it to the “thousands who voted for that plan”.

Criticising the PACT approach to open borders, McTaggart said their population numbers were wrong, despite interjections from Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who explained they came from the very same national statistics office that the opposition leader had presided over when he was finance minister.

McTaggart also said the 80% target for national vaccination would be impossible to achieve. He argued for a set date for full border reopening in September even in the face of concerns about the resurgence of the virus due to the more infectious variants. The opposition leader argued that a set opening date would spur people to get their shots, knowing that the risk of infection would increase. He said the PACT target of 27 January was not even a real date and that in reality they did not have a plan.

While McTaggart said he might support some of the PACT policies, such as the programme to feed children in schools, he said wanted to see much more detail, as he continued to criticise PACT for a lack of cohesive polices more than three months after taking office. The opposition leader constantly alluded to the contrast between the opposition’s stated policy platform versus what he implied was still a vague offering from government, a theme that is likely to shape this opposition’s term.

Given that the PPM (plus one aligned independent) is an established political group, PACT can expect to face concerted pressure on their policies from the opposition, which will be in a position to present a united front against them, unlike the more fractured opposition the previous Unity government faced.

Following McTaggart’s response to the government motion to adopt the SPS, no other members rose to speak on the motion. Therefore, instead of there being several more days of debate, as had been expected, Parliament was adjourned to allow the premier to wrap it up today, Thursday 17 July.