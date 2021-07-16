Man arrested after West Bay stabbing

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): One man was arrested yesterday evening and another was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound after an altercation in West Bay between the two men turned violent. Police said they were called to an address on Powell Smith Road where two men who knew each other were involved in a fight, which ended with one stabbing the other with a knife. The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by the emergency services and treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police then detained the 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing him.

They also conducted a search of the house and an undisclosed amount of what was believed to be ganja was recovered. The West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and possession and consumption of ganja. He has been granted bail as investigations continue.