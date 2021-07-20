Major smash in Bodden Town closes road
(CNS): Police are on the scene of a major collision in Bodden Town in the area of Governor Russell Beach, with eastbound traffic being diverted onto Condor Road and westbound traffic being diverted onto Anton Bodden Drive. These diversions are expected to remain in place for some time. According to footage posted on social media, the collision appears to be between a dump truck and a small van. Police said more details would be released later.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
And the Premier wants to decriminalise cannabis …
literally what does that have to do with anything?