Major smash in Bodden Town closes road

| 20/07/2021 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Police are on the scene of a major collision in Bodden Town in the area of Governor Russell Beach, with eastbound traffic being diverted onto Condor Road and westbound traffic being diverted onto Anton Bodden Drive. These diversions are expected to remain in place for some time. According to footage posted on social media, the collision appears to be between a dump truck and a small van. Police said more details would be released later.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

